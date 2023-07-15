Biden raised more than $72 million in the second quarter, doubling Trump’s loot





President Biden’s re-election campaign raised more than $72 million in the second quarter of fundraising, the campaign announced Friday.

The team also reported that the campaign has $77 million in cash, which is “the highest total raised by a Democrat at a comparable time in history.”

These are the first campaign numbers since Biden and Vice President Harris launched their re-election bids in April.

Biden more than doubled former President Trump’s fundraising in the second quarter.

“The Biden-Harris team significantly exceeded the advertised totals of all GOP presidential candidates, including Donald Trump by more than 2:1 and Ron DeSantis by more than 3:1,” the Biden campaign said in a statement. a statement.

Trump, the Republican frontrunner, raked in more than $35 million in the second quarter. That’s roughly double what it brought in in the first quarter of the year; the former president has raised over $18 million in the first three months of 2023.

The former president saw his contributions increase after being charged with criminal offences. His campaign said he raised $4 million in just 24 hours after being indicted by a New York grand jury in late March.

Julie Chavez Rodriguez, the Biden-Harris campaign manager, denounced Trump’s so-called MAGA policies as she praised her team.

“As Republicans burn resources in a divisional primary focused on who can fill the most extreme MAGA positions, we significantly outperform each of them – because the strength of our team is our core supporters,” a- she said in a statement Friday.

The Biden-Harris campaign said more than 394,000 donors made more than 670,000 contributions across all entities, which also includes the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees. The average base donation was $39 and 97% of all donations were under $200.

The campaign also boasted that 30% of donors are new donors who have not contributed to Biden in 2020, and that the campaign has held 38 fundraisers since its launch in April. Biden himself participated in several high-value fundraisers at the end of the second quarter, including in New York, Silicon Valley, California and Chicago.

In 2020, Biden’s campaign raised over $1 billion. At the time, $700 million came from modest donations and was generated online.

Updated at 10:38 a.m. ET.

