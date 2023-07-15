Boris Johnson accuses NATO of ignoring the lessons of history. Ex-PM says alliance hesitation over Ukraine will encourage Putin





Boris Johnson, a staunch Ukraine supporter who was ousted last year after a series of scandals, has accused the organization of ignoring the lessons of history and wasting a chance to send the “right message to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the NATO summit in Vilnius. .from this week I inform POLICY. Ukraine hopes that this year’s NATO meeting will end with a clear statement from members of the military alliance that it can become a member after the end of the war with Russia. But a press release issued by the allies was not enough, promising that NATO “may extend an invitation to Ukraine when the allies agree and the conditions are met”. Frustration with the process surfaced, with President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing his displeasure. Writing in his weekly Daily Mail op-ed, Johnson took direct aim at NATO’s position and said no country had “done more or made more effort than Ukraine to demonstrate that it was capable of become a member of NATO. “All the Alliance had to do in Vilnius was to set a timetable, not for immediate membership; that makes no sense as long as the war continues, but for membership as soon as victory is won,” said Johnson said. I asked him: “When will we learn the lesson of the last 20 years of Putin’s management? It was precisely our ambiguity, our hesitation, that pushed him to invade. As long as he thinks there is a chance to bring Ukraine back into orbit, that’s all as long as he thinks he can recreate the Soviet Union, he will try.” Johnson’s successor, Rishi Sunak, has repeatedly asserted that Ukraine’s “legitimate place” is in NATO. But he staunchly defended this week’s summit as a success. “I think it’s very clear from today’s summit that people’s opinion is that Ukraine will and should be a member of NATO,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “That’s what you heard loud and clear after this summit.”

For the most important news of the day, transmitted in real time and presented at equidistant, give LIKE our facebook page!

Urmrete Mediafax on Instagram to see spectacular images and stories from around the world!

Respond on the websites of Aleph News, Mediafax, Ziarul Financiar and on our social media pages – TIU and Aleph News. See response to tiu, 7:55 p.m., Aleph News.

The content of the site www.mediafax.ro is intended exclusively for your information and personal use. It is forbidden to republish the content of this site without the agreement of MEDIAFAX. To obtain this agreement, please contact us at [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mediafax.ro/externe/boris-johnson-acuza-nato-ca-ignora-lectiile-istoriei-fostul-premier-afirma-ca-ezitarea-aliantei-in-privinta-ucrainei-il-va-incuraja-pe-putin-22009577 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos