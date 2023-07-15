Legal experts: Trump’s second aide could be charged after Jack Smith says he may have ‘perjured himself’





Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents intensifies as he takes new steps to examine Trump’s alleged obstruction of government attempts to receive documents , including threatening a former Trump Organization staffer suspected of lying to prosecutors with potential charges, sources familiar with the case told ABC News.

In recent weeks, Smith sent a targeted letter to the employee saying he may have “perjured himself” during a May appearance before the federal grand jury, the sources told the outlet.

“Remember the anonymous guy who helped Walt Nauta move the boxes in and out of the storage room? He got a target letter from Jack Smith for obstruction, which means he’s in serious criminal danger and at Unless he loses his mind he will soon tell everything he knows about Nauta and Trump,” former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman wrote on Twitter in response to the report.

“Looks like the indictment of the second Trump Org employee in a classified documents case could be coming,” tweeted New York University law professor Ryan Goodman, a former special counsel for the Department of Defense.

The target letter, which was described to ABC News by sources but not obtained or reviewed by the outlet, indicates that Smith is more interested in the Trump Organization’s handling of surveillance footage and potential attempts to capture it. keep out of the eyes of investigators.

When reached by the outlet on Thursday, the staffer declined to answer his questions about a potential target letter or his discussions with investigators, saying only, “It’s none of your business.”

An attorney who represented the employee and several other Trump advisers, Stanley Woodward, also declined ABC News’ request for comment.

Investigators have analyzed the employee’s role in processing surveillance footage of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort club that federal prosecutors subpoenaed last summer, the sources said. Prosecutors also reviewed all subsequent conversations the staffer had with other employees, including Trump aide Walt Nauta, who was charged alongside his boss in June for obstruction, among other charges.

Like Trump, who was indicted on 37 counts last month, Nauta has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Trump Organization maintains that it has not deleted or destroyed any surveillance footage, according to sources familiar with its thinking. The government, however, is not seeking to argue that the footage was tampered with, but instead is focusing on potential efforts to obstruct the investigation, the sources added.

“Jack Smith told a Trump Org employee that he was the target of an obstruction of the prosecution of documents, explaining, at least in part, the continued work of the Florida grand jury after Trump’s indictment and Nauta,” former US attorney Joyce Vance tweeted. “He will have to choose cooperation or indictment.”

