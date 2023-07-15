Donald Trump paid Melania $155,000 from campaign funds – SheKnows





Donald Trump’s campaign finances are under scrutiny after a now-closed Political Action Committee (PAC) showed an unusual payment to Melania Trump in 2021. The sum was $155,000, paid to the former first lady by Make America Great Again, Again under the guise of a “speech”, according to the New York Times.

The outlet called it “rare for the wife of a potential presidential candidate to be paid directly by a campaign or outside group affiliated with the candidate,” and she was paid through an intermediary, Designer’s Management Agency. According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing, the payments were made over two days, December 2 and 3, 2021, in two lump sums of $125,000 and $30,000. Even though her services were listed as ‘speakers’, a source told The New York Times that she was paid for ‘design advice’, which included floral arrangements, table settings and tableware for a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago.

This payment would never have been discovered if the news outlet had not done its research, because Melania’s name does not appear anywhere on the FEC file. They just dug around to find that Designer’s Management Agency had the former first lady on its client list. The campaign item raises more questions about how Donald Trump and his family used campaign donor money to their advantage. This latest incident follows Donald Trump’s PAC Save America which listed eight payments ranging from $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy advice” for Melania.

With Donald Trump’s finances under closer scrutiny following his two indictments, it could be harder for him to defraud his political donors. However, the former president always seems to be one step ahead by working an angle and manipulating the system to benefit his family’s bank account.

