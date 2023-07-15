Donald Trump’s horrible golf round caught on video





President Trump was caught on video posted to social media Thursday hitting a pitch to a green at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, and he probably wishes there was no one else around to save it.

“Trumps is shooting right now, let’s see if he can hit the green. Oh, he planted it,” a spectator says quietly as the camera rolls, capturing the 45th President’s game from a high vantage point.

(- @rsp3k22) pic.twitter.com/gwcX1UBp2q

— NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 13, 2023

After a few practice swings around the Secret Service and his playing partners, the ball flew to the right of the green, near the bunker and the trees and bushes surrounding the hole.

It’s an incredibly mediocre shot given how close it seemed to be to the green.

Generally regarded as one of golf’s best presidents, the wayward shot has left some wondering if Trump’s handicap, currently at 2.5, per Golf Digest, might be a bit generous for the 77-year-old, who doesn’t reportedly hasn’t posted scores since 2021.

“[Were] can you watch trump golf? He claims to be a 4 handicap, but still does shots like this,” one person questioned on Twitter.

According to “Commander in Cheat,” a book written by Rick Reilly examining Trump’s relationship with golf, some are wondering about the former president’s handicap.

Trump is an avid golfer.Getty Images

Former professional golfer and current NBC broadcaster Brad Faxon, a frequent Trump supporter and playing partner, called the president “a legit 10.”

LPGA Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam agreed, saying Trump was a “9 or 10.”

In 2019, Golf Digest ranked Trump the greatest golf president of all time, using his handicap and 19 club championship wins as evidence.

Trump’s brutal rod challenges his 2.8 handicap rating.ZUMAPRESS.com

According to a writer from the outlet, the best part of the president’s game is his ball-striking. Trump says his putting takes the cake.

Trump has frequently used golf as a way to escape the stresses of his life: In April, he was seen golfing at Mar-a-Lago in Florida while facing arraignment in Manhattan in the Stormy Daniels case.

Trump has continued to hit the ties in 2023 as he runs for president again.Getty Images

Trump was a big supporter of the controversial PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger.

BIG NEWS FROM LIV GOLF, Trump, who has hosted four LIV Golf events, wrote on his Truth Social account in all caps. A GREAT, BEAUTIFUL AND GLAMOROUS OFFER FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL !!!

