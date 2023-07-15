Politics
Modi’s visit on July 14 sparks controversy in France DW 14/07/2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting France to attend the annual national July 14 festival on July 14 as guest of honor.
This visit comes at a significant time, as the two countries celebrate 25 years of their strategic partnership marked by civil nuclear, space and defense cooperation.
In recent years, the partnership has extended to areas such as energy and the fight against cyberterrorism. French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Modi’s presence and the participation of Indian forces in the July 14 parade would mark a “new phase in the strategic relationship”.
“India and France have always been strong partners. It’s a historic relationship that goes back decades, predates Modi and is much deeper than just business ties,” said Jean-Luc Racine, senior researcher at the Center for South Asian Studies in Paris. “It has an extremely important defense and security dimension.”
This refers to the deepening of naval and security cooperation between Paris and New Delhi in the Indo-Pacific, where France has a string of islands and a vast maritime exclusive economic zone. The relationship is primarily driven by shared concerns over China’s growing influence in the region.
France is also India’s second-largest arms supplier after Russia, and the war in Ukraine has prompted New Delhi to accelerate its efforts to diversify its sources of military equipment away from Moscow.
Reports suggest Modi’s visit could see the two countries announce new deals for the naval version of France’s Rafale fighter jets, which are designed for use on aircraft carriers, and three Scorpene-class submarines.
The “inevitability” of Franco-Indian relations
Some analysts point out that the overall context of Modi’s visit to France is equally important.
India is this year chairing the Group of 20 (G20), a club of the world’s major advanced and emerging economies, and Modi, who enjoys a deftly balanced relationship with the West and Russia, is courted by all sides despite did not condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the increase in oil imports from Moscow.
In many ways, France sees India as the perfect ally to bridge the divisions revealed and amplified by Russian military aggression.
During a briefing this week, the Elysee spoke of the “inevitability” of the partnership with India, which it said is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and France’s second-largest economic partner in Asia.
“There is a high degree of trust and comfort between India and France and ideological convergences. Both countries place great importance on a line of action and independent thinking,” Harsh Pant, of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think tank.
“The way India has positioned itself, its diplomacy and its global reach, there is a feeling that India represents a lot of countries whose voices are not heard on existential issues such as rising prices food, fertilizer and energy as a result of the war,” he says.
“India could help France and the West reach a large part of the world where there is an apparent disconnect at the moment.”
Why some criticize Macron’s decision to invite Modi
But not everyone in France welcomes Modi with open arms.
“India is a friend. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is far-right and violently hostile to Muslims in his country,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the radical left-wing opposition France Insoumise, tweeted last month.
“He is not welcome on July 14, the celebration of freedom, equality, fraternity which he despises.”
Greens leader Marine Tondelier said choosing Modi as guest of honor was a “serious political mistake” by Macron.
“It must be remembered that since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, India, generally referred to as the world’s largest democracy, has steadily regressed in terms of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Tondelier wrote in an article in French. log Release.
Modi’s government has been accused of stifling the media, with India slipping 11 places to 161 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index published by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders in May.
In the same month, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom recommended for the fourth consecutive year that the Indian government be added to a religious freedom blacklist.
“It is either totally ignorant of the internal political context of India, or totally cynical to invite Mr. Modi as guest of honor of the French Republic on the occasion of the most symbolic day of the year”, wrote Tondelier.
‘Inviting Modi sends the wrong message’
Criticism of India is rare in France, which does not have a large Indian diaspora. But, on a recent afternoon, a small group of people prepared posters in a basement in Paris, saying “Not today Mr. Modi! Bastille day is freedom day” and “No to Modi’s far-right agenda”.
They planned to stage a protest in central Paris on the eve of Modi’s appearance at Thursday’s military parade.
“July 14 represents a certain philosophy and values that are under attack in India,” Shailendra, a Paris resident, told DW. “Inviting Modi sends the wrong message.”
Foreign Affairs Committee chief Jean-Louis Bourlanges, however, dismissed concerns about India’s democratic backsliding when asked about Modi’s invitation to the French parliament last month.
“India is certainly an imperfect democracy. But it is a democracy that is an absolute model if you compare it to Russia or China or many countries in Africa,” he said.
Some, however, think France should tread carefully in speaking out against rights abuses by allies like India while continuing to work with it.
“Of course, you cannot confuse India and China when it comes to human rights abuses,” Balveer Arora, former rector and pro-vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, told DW. from Delhi.
“The big difference is that freedoms don’t exist in China at all. Here in India, they exist and are being trampled on,” he said. “This is the tragedy and why countries like France should care.”
Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/indias-modi-stirs-debate-with-france-visit-on-bastille-day/a-66214499
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi’s visit on July 14 sparks controversy in France DW 14/07/2023
- Wind and thunder warnings in effect for most of the UK | england weather
- SAG strike: between strikes and flops, it’s a cruel summer for Hollywood
- Three rowers from Syracuse on their way to the U23 World Championships
- Top 10 Swiss Watch Brands: Get a Luxury Watch
- Stock market today: live updates
- The saga of the loyal cat continues to tug at the heart in this classic by Dennis McCarthy – Daily News
- Shakira and Jimmy Butler’s Romance Is ‘Very New’: He Makes Her ‘Smile’
- 9 Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Married Three Times
- How to Install Google Play Store on Amazon Fire Tablet
- Trump has asked the judge to delay setting a trial date in the documents case
- Why has Ukraine changed the date of Christmas?