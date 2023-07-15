Modi’s visit on July 14 sparks controversy in France DW 14/07/2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting France to attend the annual national July 14 festival on July 14 as guest of honor.

This visit comes at a significant time, as the two countries celebrate 25 years of their strategic partnership marked by civil nuclear, space and defense cooperation.

In recent years, the partnership has extended to areas such as energy and the fight against cyberterrorism. French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said Modi’s presence and the participation of Indian forces in the July 14 parade would mark a “new phase in the strategic relationship”.

“India and France have always been strong partners. It’s a historic relationship that goes back decades, predates Modi and is much deeper than just business ties,” said Jean-Luc Racine, senior researcher at the Center for South Asian Studies in Paris. “It has an extremely important defense and security dimension.”

This refers to the deepening of naval and security cooperation between Paris and New Delhi in the Indo-Pacific, where France has a string of islands and a vast maritime exclusive economic zone. The relationship is primarily driven by shared concerns over China’s growing influence in the region.

France is also India’s second-largest arms supplier after Russia, and the war in Ukraine has prompted New Delhi to accelerate its efforts to diversify its sources of military equipment away from Moscow.

Reports suggest Modi’s visit could see the two countries announce new deals for the naval version of France’s Rafale fighter jets, which are designed for use on aircraft carriers, and three Scorpene-class submarines.

The “inevitability” of Franco-Indian relations

Some analysts point out that the overall context of Modi’s visit to France is equally important.

India is this year chairing the Group of 20 (G20), a club of the world’s major advanced and emerging economies, and Modi, who enjoys a deftly balanced relationship with the West and Russia, is courted by all sides despite did not condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the increase in oil imports from Moscow.

In many ways, France sees India as the perfect ally to bridge the divisions revealed and amplified by Russian military aggression.

During a briefing this week, the Elysee spoke of the “inevitability” of the partnership with India, which it said is now the world’s fifth-largest economy and France’s second-largest economic partner in Asia.

Reports suggest that India and France may announce a new deal for the naval version of the French Rafale fighter jets, which are designed for use on aircraft carriers Image: Lewis Joly/AP Photo Alliance/Image

“There is a high degree of trust and comfort between India and France and ideological convergences. Both countries place great importance on a line of action and independent thinking,” Harsh Pant, of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think tank.

“The way India has positioned itself, its diplomacy and its global reach, there is a feeling that India represents a lot of countries whose voices are not heard on existential issues such as rising prices food, fertilizer and energy as a result of the war,” he says.

“India could help France and the West reach a large part of the world where there is an apparent disconnect at the moment.”

Why some criticize Macron’s decision to invite Modi

But not everyone in France welcomes Modi with open arms.

“India is a friend. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is far-right and violently hostile to Muslims in his country,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the radical left-wing opposition France Insoumise, tweeted last month.

“He is not welcome on July 14, the celebration of freedom, equality, fraternity which he despises.”

Greens leader Marine Tondelier said choosing Modi as guest of honor was a “serious political mistake” by Macron.

“It must be remembered that since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, India, generally referred to as the world’s largest democracy, has steadily regressed in terms of human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Tondelier wrote in an article in French. log Release.

India is also reportedly looking to buy three Scorpene-class submarines Image: Imtiyaz Shaikh/AA/picture alliance

Modi’s government has been accused of stifling the media, with India slipping 11 places to 161 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index published by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders in May.

In the same month, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom recommended for the fourth consecutive year that the Indian government be added to a religious freedom blacklist.

“It is either totally ignorant of the internal political context of India, or totally cynical to invite Mr. Modi as guest of honor of the French Republic on the occasion of the most symbolic day of the year”, wrote Tondelier.

‘Inviting Modi sends the wrong message’

Criticism of India is rare in France, which does not have a large Indian diaspora. But, on a recent afternoon, a small group of people prepared posters in a basement in Paris, saying “Not today Mr. Modi! Bastille day is freedom day” and “No to Modi’s far-right agenda”.

They planned to stage a protest in central Paris on the eve of Modi’s appearance at Thursday’s military parade.

“July 14 represents a certain philosophy and values ​​that are under attack in India,” Shailendra, a Paris resident, told DW. “Inviting Modi sends the wrong message.”

The war in Ukraine casts a shadow over EU-India relations (May 2022) To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Foreign Affairs Committee chief Jean-Louis Bourlanges, however, dismissed concerns about India’s democratic backsliding when asked about Modi’s invitation to the French parliament last month.

“India is certainly an imperfect democracy. But it is a democracy that is an absolute model if you compare it to Russia or China or many countries in Africa,” he said.

Some, however, think France should tread carefully in speaking out against rights abuses by allies like India while continuing to work with it.

“Of course, you cannot confuse India and China when it comes to human rights abuses,” Balveer Arora, former rector and pro-vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, told DW. from Delhi.

“The big difference is that freedoms don’t exist in China at all. Here in India, they exist and are being trampled on,” he said. “This is the tragedy and why countries like France should care.”

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru