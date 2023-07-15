Deutsche Welle further exposes Imran Khan’s lies





Monitoring Desk: The lies of former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan were ruthlessly exposed in an interview he gave to world-renowned interviewer and journalist Tim Sebastian on July 14, 2023, which aired on July 15, 2023.

In Deutsche Welle’s “Conflict Zone” program, Tim Sebastian successfully established that Imran Khan’s policy is based on violence. Tim Sebastian launched a volley of questions related to Khan’s politics since 2014 and asked him why Imran Khan has always incited his supporters to violence and always avoided following the democratic path and always refused to sit on the benches of the opposition.

The two blatant lies that were instantly exposed in this interview were that Khan never ordered his followers to do anything that was/was against the constitution of Pakistan and the second lie was that he had no contact with the outside world when he was arrested and residing in the Islamabad Police Lines guest house.

The interviewer reminded Imran Khan that his accused mob ransacked the exterior of the parliament building, resulting in the deaths of three people. It should be further remembered that Imran Khan on August 18, 2014, while addressing outside Parliament, directed his supporters towards civil disobedience and floated international laws on the transfer of money from abroad to Pakistan. He ordered his followers to burn utility bills, not to pay bills to the state of Pakistan and to transfer money to Pakistan from abroad via Hundi and Hawala, two acts which have been termed of financial crimes by all international bodies, including the United Nations.

Tim, who is the pioneer of taking rude interviews of important politicians on television, practically offended Imran Khan because Tim wanted straight answers to his questions while Khan was answering questions he had never been asked by Tim.

We remember that Tim is a television journalist and novelist who moderates Conflict Zone and The New Arab Debates broadcast on Deutsche Welle. He previously worked for the BBC, where he hosted The Doha Debates and was the first presenter of the BBC Show HARDtalk.

Khan’s second lie was that he did not know what was going on outside his guesthouse on May 9, 2023, because in a leaked audio he was talking to one of his party leaders Musarat Cheema and he had access to the phone during his stay at Islamabad Police Lines Guest House and he had confirmed that this leaked audio was genuine and he had spoken to Musarat Cheema. Additionally, it was also in the news that Khan had access to his friends who came to meet him at the Guest House hence his statement that he did not know what happened on May 9, 2023, as he was in state arrest that day is contrary in fact, he had already agreed.

Deutsche Welle further exposes Imran Khan’s lies

Tim also caught Khan behind the counter for his stance on Taliban rule in Afghanistan and his statement that the Taliban broke the shackles of slavery by defeating the United States in Afghanistan. Khan said he didn’t think so and that his speech was in Urdu and misquoted. Tim said if he said he didn’t mean defeating the United States was tantamount to breaking the chains of slavery. Khan replied that being prime minister (at the time he made the statement) was nationally important. Halfway through the interview, Khan was already irritated by Tim’s questions and you can see his facial expressions. Tim ended his interview when Khan was totally bold on his pro-Taliban statement and gave no more time to twist the facts.

Tim also established that Khan had said he was a champion of democracy, but his tenure was different and his human rights abuses would be remembered.

The interview can be viewed by clicking on this link

