PM Modi asks French business leaders to exploit opportunities in India





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted ongoing economic reforms in India and urged French business leaders to exploit the opportunities the country offers. He said this while addressing the India-France CEO Forum with French President Emmanuel Macron. Read also: Agreement concluded for the use of the UPI of the Indies in France: PM Modi The Forum was comprised of 16 CEOs from the French side and 24 from the Indian side in various sectors including aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology and energy, among others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Guillaume Faury, Airbus; Henri Poupart Lafarge, Alstom; Peter Herweck, Schneider Electric; Namita Shah, Total Energies; Philippe Errera; Safran and Paul Hermelin, Capgemini were among the leading French business leaders who participated in the forum. Hari S Bhartia, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited; Lakshmi Mittal; Arcelor Mittal, Tarun Mehta, Ather Energy and Amit B Kalyani, Bharat Forge were among the business leaders on the Indian side. Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron meet top CEOs | Photo credit: Twitter

“President @EmmanuelMacron and I met with leading CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted India’s reforms and urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the many opportunities our country offers,” said the prime minister in a tweet. President @EmmanuelMacron and met with top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted India’s reforms and urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the many opportunities our country offers. pic.twitter.com/tYvOuUdfW2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023 Strengthening of bilateral relations

The Prime Minister acknowledged the role played by these industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and France, according to the MEA statement. He highlighted India’s progress in renewable energy, startups, pharma, IT, digital payments and infrastructure, as well as the various initiatives undertaken to foster business, he said. . Read also: Foreign trips of Modi and Manmohan: Who traveled the most? The Prime Minister encouraged CEOs to utilize India’s investment opportunities and become part of India’s growth story, he added. “The Prime Minister highlighted India’s mission mode reform journey and various initiatives undertaken to boost the business environment, such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, the Code of insolvency and bankruptcy, the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme, etc.,” the Department of External Affairs said. Foreign Affairs (MEA) tweeted. Strengthening – economic partnership! PM @Narendra Modi and president @EmmanuelMacron addressed a group of leading Indian and French CEOs from various sectors including aviation, manufacturing, defence, technology, energy, among others. Prime Minister highlighted India’s mode of mission pic.twitter.com/VXYSLD2abv — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) July 14, 2023 friendship trip

Modi also urged the business leaders of India and France to work to expedite the friendship journey between the two countries. The business community of nations has contributed a lot to the strengthening of bilateral relations, he said in his remarks. “I would like you to work to accelerate and strengthen this great journey of the two nations,” he said while pledging to give them all their support in their efforts on behalf of the Indian and French leaders. Also Read: PM Modi conferred with France’s highest honor Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor Observing that India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership, Modi said business leaders from both countries have played an important role in the long journey. “We are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership. In this journey, business leaders have played an important role,” Modi said. The central government in the past nine years of NDA rule has taken several initiatives to improve the ease of doing business. These include relaxing FDI standards, encouraging manufacturing through a Production Linked Incentives (PLI) program, and lowering corporate taxes. Prime Minister Modi is in France for a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Macron. SHARE Copy link

