



Mr Wallace, who played a key role in the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and was a close ally of Boris Johnson, is said to be debating whether he should quit politics altogether. He remains sympathetic to Rishi Sunak and the government and the departure would not be linked to the current challenges of the conservative parties, according to several reports. The PA news agency understands Mr Wallace has yet to make a decision. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (centre right) with Ukrainian soldiers during a visit to Camp Bovington to watch their Challenger 2 tank training in February (Ben Birchall/PA) He had expressed interest in running for NATO secretary general before it was announced that the current chief, Jens Stoltenberg, had been appointed for another year in charge. The minister told The Economist that there were a lot of unresolved issues in the military alliance and that it wasn’t going to happen, and then downplayed the prospect of a future bid to lead the organisation. The Sun reported earlier this month that he was considering retiring from politics following the decision. Last week, the Prime Minister closed Mr Wallace’s comments in which he suggested Ukraine should show its gratitude for the military support given to it. Mr Wallace had made the remark after the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, called it absurd that NATO insisted his country still had to fulfill conditions before it could become a member once the war with Russia finished. Ben Wallace (center right) meets Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky during talks in kyiv in 2022 (Ukrainian government/AP) Mr. Zelensky later said: I think we have always been grateful to the UK. I don’t know what he meant and how else we should be grateful. Popular within the Conservative Party, Mr Wallace is the longest-serving cabinet minister, having served as security minister under Theresa May before being promoted to defense secretary by Mr Johnson and continuing in office under his two successors . He had previously been appointed Whip in 2014 and Deputy Minister in the Northern Ireland Office in 2015, while David Cameron was Prime Minister. The MP for Wyre and Preston North kicked himself out of the Tory leadership race last year, despite being an early favorite in the race to replace Mr Johnson.

