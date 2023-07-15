Jack Smith tears up trial defense of Trump’s top-classified documents





On Thursday, former President Donald Trump and co-defendant Walt Nauta filed their response to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s motion to move the start of their trial on charges related to classified documents and obstruction of August to December of this year. The defendants took an unusual position. Their attorneys told Judge Aileen Cannon there was no need to set a trial date at all. According to them, the case could and should wait at least after the holding of the presidential election in November 2024.

Smith shredded the defense’s position in the opening paragraphs of his response brief.

Smith shredded the defense’s position in the opening paragraphs of his response brief by pointing out something so basic the defense team should be embarrassed. Apparently he didn’t read the law. The Speedy Trial Act, which governs the timing of trials, requires that in any case involving a defendant charged with an offense, the appropriate court officer, as soon as possible, after consultation with counsel for the defendant and government counsel, schedule the case for trial on a specific day, or schedule it for trial on a weekly or short-term trial schedule at a location in the judicial district, to ensure a speedy trial . In other words, the judge must set a trial date. It is not optional.

The Speedy Trial Act makes no provision for adopting the indefinite postponement approach that Trump’s lawyers have fought for. But the defense threw a lot of spaghetti against the wall hoping something would stick. Nothing did. The office of special advocates rejected every argument.

Defendants cannot avoid a trial date because they intend to argue important legal issues that they believe will end the case. Dealing with discovery, even classified discovery, is no reason to refuse to set a trial date. Additionally, the government provided the defense with documents early, and in an exceptionally organized manner with a roadmap to the evidence and how they intend to use it. Defendants are also not allowed to postpone a trial indefinitely because they think it might be difficult to choose an impartial jury or because of work schedules or those of their attorneys.

But we got a first look at Smith’s response to Trump’s most ambitious (but still missing) defense. Equally important, we got a taste of how Smith intends to handle the typical strategy of former presidents of provoking protracted legal delays tied to specious arguments and procedural measures. Most of the defense arguments involved speculation about difficulties that might materialize later. These are the types of situations that judges are well equipped to handle when and if they materialize, and they do not justify what Trump asked the judge to do. But his lawyers also raised a substantive argument about a defense he suggested he use, even before being charged: the Presidential Records Act. It was never an argument that made much sense.

Presidential records are all documents created or received by a President or the Presidential team to assist in the performance of Presidential duties. Smith accused Trump of improperly retaining classified documents, including documents detailing US and foreign nuclear programs, US spy satellites and military capabilities of foreign countries. The documents were produced by the intelligence community and shared with the president during daily briefings or other meetings. This type of classified information hardly qualifies as the personal files of a president.

Trump continues to assert that he has the right to keep more or less everything he touched while he was president, saying that the Presidential Archives Act, which does not change the rules for handling classified documents, somehow absolves him of any criminal exposure. In fact, the Presidential Archives Act does not give a president permission to remove documents from a sensitive compartment information facility or retain them after his term ends.

Its classic Trump repeats the lie quite often and hopes people fall for it. But trying to use the Presidential Records Act to justify storing classified documents in the bathrooms and ballrooms of Mar-a-Lago has always been a ludicrous exercise. And why interfere with the special advocates’ investigation if you’ve done nothing wrong? The idea that classified documents produced by the intelligence community turn into presidential files is absurd. Even if this argument made legal sense, former presidents cannot keep presidential records after their term ends. They become the property of the National Archives.

“Borderline frivolous” was how Smith characterized the argument that the court must dismiss the indictment because of the Presidential Records Act. He got rid of it in three quick sentences: The PRA is not a criminal law and in no way purports to deal with the retention of national security information. Defendants are, of course, free to make any arguments they wish to dismiss the indictment, and the government will respond promptly. But they shouldn’t be allowed to gimmick at a baseless legal argument, reframe it, and then claim the court will require an indefinite prorogation to resolve it.

Smith’s approach was not absurd. Her argument leaves Cannon little basis to disagree unless she wants another nasty outing with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. Cannon has an obligation to set a trial date, and nothing Trump or his attorneys have argued here changes that.

To be clear, the August date set by Cannon was initially a placeholder. The defendants could not be ready for trial so soon. The special advocate has offered a realistic but aggressive timeline that will bring the case to trial in December. He pointed out in his responding brief that the case can still stay on this track, even though attorneys for Trump and Nautas have been dragging their feet in submitting security clearance paperwork. Trump’s lawyers have argued little substantively as to why this timeline is unreasonable. This would see the case go to trial before the start of the primary season and Trump would start complaining about the schedule and his need to campaign.

If Cannon refuses to set a trial date, Smith can and should ask the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to force her to set one. A government appeal would be the only reasonable option, and it would also present Smith with a great opportunity to seek a new judge. Cannon has already overstepped the bounds of clear law, when she mishandled the civil case Trump filed to investigate the DOJ’s kneecap following the Mar-a-Lago raid. Another ruling like that would advance the case that a change of judge is necessary because reasonable people would question Cannons’ impartiality.

In Trump’s whimsical world, top-secret documents can be stored in cardboard boxes, easily accessible to any resort guest who might stumble upon them. But this is obviously not the case. By definition, top secret material, if disclosed in an unauthorized manner, could cause exceptionally serious harm to national security. Jack Smith lives in a world where it matters, a world governed by law and facts. While he is no doubt committed to ensuring defendants receive due process, he is clearly not interested in showing Mr. Trump excessive deference or allowing his false theories. It was time.

