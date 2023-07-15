World leaders mark 7th anniversary of defeated Trkiye coup in 2016





Leaders around the world shared messages of solidarity with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday on the seventh anniversary of the defeated 2016 coup. In a statement, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “While recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave people of Turkey, we pay our rich tribute and respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and fundamental rights. “This historic and milestone day in 2016 also represented unwavering faith and deep trust in the dynamic leadership of my brother HE President @RTErdogan. The takeaway from the day was that nations can overcome any challenge with the power of unity, brotherhood and deep bonds,” he added. On Friday, Raja Pervez Ashraf, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, also expressed his unwavering solidarity and unwavering support to the brotherly people, parliament and government of the Republic of Trikiye. “The valiant resistance of the resilient Turkish people to the underhanded coup attempt of July 15, 2016 is a great example of how nations can overcome obstacles and difficulties by cooperating and being brave, determined and dedicated,” he said, according to a statement issued by his office. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to Erdogan on this occasion. In his letter, Aliyev commemorated the cherished memory of those who sacrificed their lives to prevent the coup attempt with deep respect. Aliyev stressed that the victory, achieved at the cost of martyrs’ blood and life, confirmed the Turkish people’s love for their homeland, their fighting spirit and their invincibility. Democracy and National Unity Day, which is a symbol of solidarity and national unity, will go down as a day of great honor in the history of the Turkish state,” he said. The Azerbaijani people and state stood with Trkiye from the very beginning of this struggle, condemning the traitors who attacked the country’s constitutional structure and legitimate government, Aliyev added. In addition, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent a telegram of congratulations to HE the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Day of democracy and national unity of his country, the official QNA news agency said. Ersin Tatar, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), echoed this sentiment saying: I once again condemn the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by FETO on the occasion of its 7th anniversary in the strongest terms, I commemorate all of our martyrs with mercy and express my gratitude to our veterans. FETO and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, which left 253 dead and 2,734 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

