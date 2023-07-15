Trump asks 2 more courts to overturn Georgia grand jury special report





Just weeks before a grand jury in Georgia is due to consider charges against Donald Trump, the former president has asked two courts to intervene and ban a report that could form the basis of a possible case against him.

Trump’s attorneys appealed to Fulton County Superior Court and the Georgia Supreme Court in filings Thursday and Friday, demanding that the report, written by a special grand jury, be struck down. The report concluded an investigation into alleged efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, and included recommendations for potential charges.

Trump’s lawyers also demanded that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis be disqualified from any case brought against Trump. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In documents filed by Trump this week, his attorneys noted that a charging decision could come soon. Willis said in letters to county officials that any potential arraignments in the case would be made between July 31 and August 18.

“[Trump] now sits on a precipice,” attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little argued. “A regular Fulton County grand jury could dismiss an indictment any day that was based on a report and underlying investigative process that has no authority. .”

The special purpose grand jury was constituted in 2022 and interviewed 75 witnesses over the course of six months. He had the ability to issue subpoenas, write a report, and recommend charges. Its findings must be presented to a standard grand jury in the county before an indictment can be made.

Trump’s attorneys initially sought the report’s overturning in March, in a nearly 500-page filing that claimed the special-purpose grand jury process was “confusing, flawed and at times patently unconstitutional.”

Willis’ office responded in May, asking that Trump’s effort to rescind be dismissed, saying they were “procedurally flawed and advanced arguments that lack merit.”

Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over both the special purpose grand jury and the July 11 selection of standard grand jurors likely to consider the charges, did not rule on the effort to March cancellation.

Trump’s attorneys cited McBurney’s lack of a decision in their filings Thursday and Friday.

“Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national significance, one would expect cases to follow their normal procedural course within a reasonable time,” they wrote. “But nothing about these processes has been normal or reasonable. And the almost inevitable conclusion is that the anomalies below are due to the fact that the petitioner is President Donald J. Trump.”

The investigation dates back to January 2021, shortly after a recorded phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from earlier that month became public. On the call, Trump told Raffensperger, “I just want to find 11,780 votes” – the number he would have needed to pass Joe Biden in this state.

It grew into a sprawling investigation that eventually included letters sent in 2022 to several Trump allies warning they could face charges, including so-called “bogus voters” and Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Trump, a Republican who is running for president again, denies wrongdoing and has defended Raffensperger’s appeal as “perfect”. He accused Willis, a Democrat, of political bias.

Trump made the same accusation against prosecutors in two other cases.

On March 30, Trump became the first former president in US history to be charged with crimes when a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 counts. He is accused of falsifying business documents related to a 2016 “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. On June 9, another indictment made Trump the first former president in US history to be charged with federal crimes. In this case, he is charged with 37 federal counts related to the alleged “deliberate withholding” of top secret documents.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in both cases and denies any wrongdoing.

Trump Investigations

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital.

