Former Prime Minister Imran Khan shares his plans if the Pakistani government bans his party





JE News Desk: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he plans to form a new political party to contest the upcoming general elections in case his party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is banned, a report from said Nikkei Asia. If they suppress the party, we will form a party with a new name and still win the elections,” Khan said, as quoted by the outlet.

Following nationwide violence and vandalism by Khan’s supporters after his arrest in May, several government officials had called for the PTI to be banned. Amid the crackdown on protesters, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said banning the PTI was the only solution. The Pakistani government has alleged that the violent protests by PTI leaders and supporters were planned in advance. Protesters vandalized several Pakistani government buildings, including military installations and official residences of senior army officers.

Showing confidence in his political capital, Khan told Nikkei Asia: “Even if they…throw me in jail, the party will still win. The PTI leader stressed that his supporter base remains intact, saying national politics had fundamentally changed. He also claimed that the government’s continued crackdown on the PTI is aimed at “breaking it down through intimidation

On May 9, Khan was arrested inside the High Court in Islamabad by Pakistani Rangers on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with a corruption case. Notably, the arrest came a day after the Pakistani military publicly reprimanded Khan for repeatedly accusing a senior officer of trying to arrange his assassination and former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, of being responsible for ousting his party from power last year.

An assassination attempt on Khan was committed on November 3, 2022 in Wazirabad during his “Azadi II March” against the Pakistani government led by Shahbaz Sharif. The shots fired by the attacker hit the 70-year-old former prime minister in the shin and right thigh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/world/imran-khan-new-party-if-pak-govt-bans-pti-former-pak-pm-politics-10088008 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos