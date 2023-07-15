PM Modi holds talks with UAE President, signs agreement for trade settlement in respective currencies





Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday to further deepen the multifaceted bilateral relationship, and announced that the two countries have agreed to begin trade settlement in their currencies.

In his remarks after meeting the UAE President, Modi said trade between India and the UAE had seen a 20% increase since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement last year .

Modi said the agreement signed on Saturday for trade settlement in the currencies of the two countries shows the strong economic cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.

The agreement with the United Arab Emirates on the settlement of trade in the currencies of the two countries will boost bilateral trade and investment.

Modi said he always had the love of a brother from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The way the ties between our countries have developed, you have contributed a great deal. Every person in India considers you a true friend,” he told the UAE President.

Modi received a welcome ceremony here at Qasr-Al-Watan – the presidential palace – where he was warmly welcomed by the President of the United Arab Emirates. Children were seen waving the Indian tricolor as the Prime Minister inspected the honor guard.

India and the UAE are engaged in various sectors such as trade, investment, energy, food security, science and technology, education, financial technology, defence, security and services. strong ties between peoples. Ensures support for COP28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured India’s full support for UAE’s COP28 presidency as he held productive talks with UN Climate Conference President-elect Sultan Al Jaber , on ways to promote sustainable development here on Saturday. Modi arrived here in the capital of the United Arab Emirates after his successful two-day visit to Paris where he joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the July 14 parade as a guest of honor and signed several agreements to strengthen bilateral relations. “We had a very productive meeting with Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the President-elect of @COP28_UAE. Our discussions focused on ways to pursue sustainable development. We highlighted India’s contribution in this direction, by especially our emphasis on Mission LiFE,” he tweeted. “Dr. Jaber briefed the Prime Minister on the upcoming COP-28. The Prime Minister assured India’s full support in chairing the COP-28 of the UAE. The Prime Minister also highlighted the efforts and India’s initiatives to combat climate change,” External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted. The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP28, will be the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City. , to Dubai. The conference has been held annually since the first UN climate agreement in 1992. It is used by governments to agree policies to limit global temperature rise and adapt to the impacts associated with climate change . The COP28 summit will be the first formal assessment of countries’ progress towards the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting climate change to 1.5 Celsius of warming. The COP28 assessment – known as the Global Stocktake – will increase pressure on major emitters to update their actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

