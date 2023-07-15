North Dakota: Shooting in North Dakota: Officer killed, suspect dead and 2 police officers injured





FARGO: A police officer died and two others were seriously injured after a suspect began shooting on a busy street in Fargo, North Dakota on Friday afternoon, police said. Returning officers killed the suspect in the shooting, which occurred before 3 p.m. A civilian was also seriously injured, police said in a late evening statement that did not provide details on a possible motive. The Fargo Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and is withholding the identities of the officers and the suspect pending notification from their families. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working with federal, state and local law enforcement in response to a “shooting incident,” but does not provided no details. Fargo Police will provide more details at a press conference scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Fargo City Hall, said Gregg Schildberger, the city’s director of communications. “We sincerely ask for your patience and the patience and understanding of our community as the Fargo Police Department works through this incident,” Schildberger said Friday night. “It’s very difficult for all of us,” Schildberger said. “We appreciate all the community messages that have come to us in support of our officers.” Sanford Medical Center Fargo spokesman Paul Heinert said in an email that the hospital was receiving patients from the shooting and that updates on their conditions would come from Fargo police. Several witnesses said a man opened fire on the officers before other officers shot him. Shortly after, officers converged on a residential area about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and evacuated residents while gathering what they said was evidence related to the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing and hearing gunshots in the area. Shannon Nichole told KFGO Radio she was driving at the time. “I saw the traffic stop and as soon as I drove, shots were fired and I saw the cops get off,” Nichole said. “My airbag went off and the bullet went through my driver’s door.” A man grabbed her and said they had to get out of the area, Nichole said. Chenoa Peterson told The Associated Press she was driving with her 22-year-old daughter when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting at police: ‘He keeps aiming and you just hear the bullets going , and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! He’s shooting!'” Peterson’s first instinct was to stop and try to help, but having his daughter there got him. convinced to leave. “It’s weird knowing that if you were 10 seconds earlier you could have been in there,” she said. Surveillance video provided by Fargo resident Allison Carlson captured the rapid sounds of gunfire. Bo Thi was working alone in a nail salon near the filming scene when she heard what sounded like fireworks or a motorcycle backfire. She said the gunshots hadn’t crossed her mind at the time. Police and other area agencies posted sympathy for the Fargo police on Facebook. “Thinking of our brothers and sisters in Fargo,” said a message from the Fraternal Order of Police of South Dakota. The Glenwood, Minnesota Fire Department posted, “Please keep the blue lights on to show our support for not only our local law enforcement, but also those affected by today’s events. !”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/us/north-dakota-shooting-officer-killed-suspect-dead-and-2-police-injured/articleshow/101778814.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos