Smriti Irani denounces Rahul Gandhi for his tweet mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Saturday, July 15, Union Minister and top BJP leader Smriti Irani slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the Manipur issue.

Calling Rahul Gandhi a frustrated dynast, Smriti Irani lambasted Gandhi’s descendant saying Rahul Gandhi regularly seeks foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs and mocks India when Prime Minister Modi receives national honor .

A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal affairs, a frustrated dynast who sullies ambition Make in India mocks India when our Prime Minister receives a national honour. Rejected by the people, he is seething as defense contracts no longer land at the dynasty’s doorstep, Irani tweeted.

A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal affairs, a frustrated dynast who sullies ambition Make in India mocks India when our Prime Minister receives a national honour. Rejected by the people, he seethes as defense contracts no longer land at the gates of the dynasty. https://t.co/OcpTPd7gdy — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 15, 2023

Iranis’ tweet came in response to Gandhis’ tweet in which he questioned Prime Minister Modi saying that while the European Parliament was discussing India’s domestic violence in Manipur, Prime Minister Modi had nothing said on the matter. He also mocked India’s defense deal with France to procure Rafale Marine jets and PM Modi’s presence at the July 14 parade.

Manipur is burning. The European Parliament discusses the internal question of India. PM didn’t say a word either! Meanwhile, Rafale offers him a ticket for the July 14 parade. Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday.

Manipur is burning. The European Parliament discusses the internal question of India. PM didn’t say a word either! Meanwhile, Rafale offers him a ticket for the Bastille Day Parade. —Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 15, 2023

It should be noted that the European Parliament held an urgent discussion on the Manipur issue on July 12, 2023 during its plenary session in Strasbourg. The discussion was scheduled as part of the debates on cases of violations of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The European Parliament’s decision was harshly criticized by the Indian government as the Foreign Ministry issued a statement on July 13 calling the European Parliament’s interference in India’s internal affairs not only unacceptable but also reflection of their colonial state of mind. The MEA also advised to use its time more productively on its internal issues.

The irony died a painful death when ‘disqualified’ MP Rahul Gandhi, who has a history of desperate attempts at foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs, tried to corner PM Modi in the European Parliament discussing the issue of Manipur which most members can barely locate Manipur on a map.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi came under fire from the BJP for his meeting with Sunita Vishwanath, co-founder of a US-based organization called Hindus for Human Rights. Notably, the Vishwanaths organization, funded by George Soros, has a history of peddling vicious lies and propaganda against Hindus. The BJP has alleged that the congressional scion has ties to controversial financier and billionaire George Soros.

OpIndia has reported in detail how Rahul Gandhi over the past few years has sought foreign intervention in India’s internal issues. During his visit to the UK in March this year, Rahul Gandhi urged the United States and Europe to intervene to restore democracy in India. Rahul claimed that Europe and the United States are not doing enough to restore democracy to India as they are getting trade and money from the country.

Rahul Gandhis attacks Prime Minister Modi over Rafale deal despite Supreme Court dismissal of corruption allegations

As the Indian Navy sought options to replace its aging fleet of MiG-29Ks, the Ministry of Defense on July 13 approved a proposal to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets and three conventional Scorpene-class submarines for the Indian Navy of France. It should be noted that by the end of 2022, France had delivered the 36 Rafale fighter jets to India under an agreement signed in September 2016.

In 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition waged a vicious campaign against the Narendra Modi government, led by the Congress party, to insinuate a scam into the Rafale deal. Several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court by pro-Congress figures such as Prashant Bhushan and others, urging the court to intervene and mandate a court-monitored investigation into the deal. However, the Supreme Court rejected them in 2018, finding them without merit. Later, in 2019, the Supreme Court also rejected the petitions for review.

Despite the Supreme Court verdict, Rahul Gandhi used the Rafale deal to attack Prime Minister Modi and score political points. The Congress scion led the infamous Chowkidar Chor Hai campaign in 2019, alleging Prime Minister Modi was embroiled in corruption allegations over the Rafale deal. In April 2019, Gandhi, while campaigning at a rally, blatantly lied according to Supreme Court order Chowkidar Chor Hai. BJP spokesman Meenakshi Lekhi had filed a plea of ​​contempt against the statement on which the SC had issued an opinion to Rahul Gandhi. The court said he never said so.

Although Prime Minister Modi used Congress’s jibe Chowkidar Chor Hai to his advantage with his hugely popular “Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign, Rahul Gandhi had no choice but to issue an unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for having “unwittingly and inadvertently” awarded the “Chowkidar Chow”. hai’ jibe against Prime Minister Modi at the court order on the Rafale Review motion.

Despite Rahul Gandhi and the oppositions mocking the Modi government and the prime minister, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance scored a historic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.