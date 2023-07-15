Reveals Blusukan’s reason at the market once a week, Jokowi: work must be detailed





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has revealed his reasons for frequently checking markets in Indonesia. Photo/Setneg

BOGOR – President Joko Widodo – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reveal the reason for frequent checks for market in Indonesia. The reason for this is the influence of prices which often increase due to Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukrainian war. In the past, I never checked the market once or twice a week as global conditions were normal in the first period. But after Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine, every week I definitely go to the market once or twice, Jokowi said in Bogor on Saturday (7/15/2023). Jokowi said he checked the market to verify direct food prices. It is also so that preventive measures can be taken in the event of inflation. Take back the region, the province. Mr. Gub, the eggs are rising. Yesterday I saw the increase in chicken meat, apparently yesterday I checked in the morning for the increase. Mr Regent, for example, inflation has increased, I checked below, it is true, yes sir. Alright, finish. maybe distribution, supply, maybe supply, he said. The former mayor of Solo also said that the government must now work macro and must be detailed. Therefore, every week it is necessary to check the inflation in the regions. We can no longer work in macro, we can no longer. Now work, if you don’t look at the details one by one you can escape, it’s very dangerous, Jokowi said. Jokowi also said that each week each province, regency and city would be shown which had the highest inflation rate. This is so that each regional leader can be directly responsible for solving the problem of inflation. “Those with high inflation will be posted immediately, regents, governors or mayors should try to prevent them from being posted again next week,” he stressed. Impossible to work only in macro. we have to understand the macro, we also have to understand the micro and the pitch has to know, he concluded. (shout)

