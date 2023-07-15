Trkiye won’t let July 15 coup into oblivion: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the nation will not allow the July 15, 2016 coup to be forgotten and erased from memory no matter how much time passes.

Speaking at the Heroes of the Century of Trkiye event on Saturday, Erdogan said: “Just as we know traitors from FETO, we have also registered entities that support traitors in a way that will not be erased from our memory.”

“We will never forget July 15, nor let it be forgotten… Not only did we repel a bloody and treacherous coup attempt, but we also wrote an epic that will be passed on from generation to generation,” Erdogan said.

At the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day commemoration ceremony in Istanbul, Erdogan said the coup attempt was aimed at creating a division between the Turkish nation and the Turkish military.

I respectfully commemorate all the brave individuals who have selflessly embraced martyrdom, without hesitation, for the preservation of our homeland’s security and the well-being of our nation, ranging from our counter-terrorism efforts to operations in the beyond our borders, Erdogan said.

Since its official designation in October 2016, each year the nation marks July 15 as the Day of Democracy and National Unity, with events held across the country to commemorate those who lost their lives defeating the putschists. and to remember the bravery of the nation.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader, Fetullah Gulen, orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 252 dead and 2,734 injured.