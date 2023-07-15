Donald Trump’s hilarious corner rod leaves fans in troll mode





Supposedly, former US President Donald Trump plays with a 2.5 handicap, according to the USGA’s Golf Handicap Information Network (GHIN).

The famed Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, is listed as his home course, but Trump notoriously plays all over the world, mostly at various properties he and his company own.

Last week, Trump was playing one of his classes in California, and one of his snaps was filmed and then posted to social media by Twitter user @rsp3k22.

Donald Trump was seen golfing earlier this week at the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles

Trump is shooting right now, let’s see if he can hit the green. Oh he planted it.

(- @rsp3k22) pic.twitter.com/gwcX1UBp2q

NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) July 13, 2023

Trump is shooting right now. Let’s see if he can hit the green, the videographer said in the video. Oh, he hit him!

The 45th President faced a short corner shot from the front of the green.

With a barrage of golf carts behind him, Trump stood up, made a few moves with his corner, then shoved it in!

His ball slid into some bushes next to the green and eventually settled to the right of the greenside bunker. He ended up further from the hole than where he started.

His shot felt like a 30-year-old handicapper, not a golfer who carries a low single digit.

Regardless of whether or not Trump is lying about his disability, the reactions to this video are invaluable:

He still made a birdie..

Jim Valentin (@jimpvalentine) July 14, 2023

He will thank you for the video. He shows his swing plane on the spot for the practice shot, then he comes inside and over the top during the live shot. I wish I had a decent cameraman for my golf course!

Richard Lewis (@R1chard_Lew1s) July 14, 2023

“What did you have in that hole, Mr. Trump? ‘Put me for a 2.’

The Wandering Golfers (@GolferWandering) July 14, 2023

Famed writer and Sports Illustrated author Rick Reilly penned a book called Commander in Cheat in 2019, which details Trump’s idiosyncrasies on the golf course.

Just give me a 4, Reilly tweeted in response to this video.

The 45th President has many peculiar behaviors on the golf course, one of them being that he often does not complete holes.

For example, he will hit a shot to the green, face a 30-footer, but count that putt as a gimme.

No wonder it often plays in three hours or less.

Still, based on this video, perhaps the former president should work on his short game.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nations Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Also be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough.

