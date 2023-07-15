Boris Johnson has been earning £21,000 an hour since stepping down as UK Prime Minister





According to British media, Boris Johnson earns £21,000 an hour giving speeches and working in income-generating pursuits outside of politics. The former Prime Minister has earned an estimated £4.7million over the past year, largely from high fees for speaking at overseas events, after leaving his Downing seat Street, according to The Independent.

His successor, Liz Truss, who served just six weeks as Prime Minister, has the highest hourly rate of any current MP, earning £15,000 an hour. Like Johnson, she also enjoys high speaking costs around the world, earning £80,000 for a recent speech in Taiwan on the threat from China. As well as earning an estimated £4.2million from speech over the past year, Johnson signed a £510,000 deal with HarperCollins in January to write a memoir like no other. Despite no longer enjoying an £86,000 salary after leaving his post at Uxbridge, Johnson has landed a six-figure sum to lead his new weekly column in The Mail newspaper. As well as earning between £200,000 and £275,000 from a series of speeches in the US, India and Singapore, Johnson has also received generous donations since leaving, including £1million from Thai Brexiteer Christopher Harborne , according to The Independent. Former Prime Minister Truss has also received significant donations over the past year, mostly for his summer leadership campaign, including £100,000 from interior designer Natasha Barnaba and a further £100,000 from Fitriani Hay, wife of former BP chief executive James Hay. After a brief stint at No 10 Downing Street, Truss joined Chartwell Speakers and won £80,000 from the Prospect Foundation for his speech in Taiwan. She also received £32,000 for a speech in a newspaper in Switzerland, £65,000 for an appearance at a media company in India and £6,000 for a speech at the University of Tokyo.

Following the revelation that MPs have earned more than £17million from second jobs since the 2019 election, new questions have been raised about MPs’ jobs outside Parliament. Although their pay has been increased to £86,584 this year, UK MPs now earn an average of £233 an hour from a second job, according to Sky News’ latest analysis of earnings outside parliament. This huge amount is around 17 times the average hourly wage in the country and 22 times the minimum hourly wage in Britain. The hourly rate was calculated on the basis of earnings in relation to the number of hours declared. Tory Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has posted the most hours outside parliament with 3,869 hours as a Scottish Football Association referee since the last election. Sir Geoffrey Cox, a barrister who has earned more than £2million from his legal work since the 2019 election, has worked 2,565 hours in the private sector, the most of any Tory MP. Among Labor MPs, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has worked the most hours outside parliament, working nearly 1,000 hours for dozens of different organisations.

– Adam Bham

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bham.pl/wiadomosci/wielka-brytania/20165-boris-johnson-zarabia-21-000-funtow-na-godzine-od-czasu-rezygnacji-ze-stanowiska-premiera-wielkiej-brytanii

