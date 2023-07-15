Donald Trump’s ‘obscene’ boxing Triller payment revealed in new financial disclosures





Donald Trump and Kid Rock at a UFC event. – Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA / Matias J. Ocner

Donald Trump’s revised personal financial disclosures have recently been released. Despite numerous legal troubles, the ever-popular former US president won more than $1 billion after his term ended.

The majority of these new disclosures came from the sale of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, partnerships with Hudson Waterfront Associates and its Miami golf resort, with the three ventures totaling around $642 million.

Much of the 77-year-old’s money also came from dozens of appearances. Interestingly enough, the biggest of them all came from Triller’s boxing event in 2021.

Donald Trump’s Highest Paid Appearance Was From Triller

In 2021, Triller Fight Club was heavily criticized by many for bending the commission’s rules and setting up a pretty rough lag, where former UFC champion Vitor Belfort knocked out 58-year-old Evander Holyfield.

Donald Trump served as an additional color commentator for this boxing event, with initial reports indicating the former president received an “obscene” sum of money for it. No official figures were released at the time, but event staff were reportedly “downright angry” about it, with Triller also providing Trump with a G-5 jet to pick him up from his home in Mar- a-Lago instead less than a year. hour drive.

Trump’s latest financial disclosures show that Trump received $2.5 million for this commentary gig, which is by far the largest payout of all his appearances since leaving office.

Triller releases statement on Trump’s multi-million dollar payment

Triller, who likes to throw money at a lot of random stuff outside of actual boxing, justified his payment to the former president. The Washington Post has it:

Triller, in a statement, said: The payment to Trump for his commentary was consistent with fees generally received by celebrity commentators, and cited what he called Trump’s successful hosting of previous boxing events.

Trump’s other public appearances have paid far less than Triller. The closest is a $2.3 million deal for four speaking engagements in three states for the “American Freedom Tour” and $2 million for two appearances in two different states for the “World Summits of the Universal Federation of the peace”.

Unsurprisingly, this Triller event took place on PPV, bringing in only 150,000 purchases. Triller’s former PR firm also angrily announced its split from the company shortly after.

With the event’s massive financial losses, Trump’s $2.5 million payout didn’t seem like “successful accommodation” for Triller.

Donald Trump has many ties to combat sports

Trump, who is leading the polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has many ties to combat sports, including deep roots with what is by far the biggest promoter of fights on planet Earth. Donald Trump recently attended UFC 290 and received a pretty big push from Dana White and company, which includes an appearance at UFC Unfiltered.

A Republican strategist recently highlighted the benefits of his close ties to the UFC for his 2024 presidential bid, saying “doing non-mainstream media and showing up at major cultural events like UFC fights allows the former President Trump to reach a completely different audience than doing an interview on Fox News or other political outlets.

About the Author

Anton Tabuena is the editor of Bloody Elbow. He has covered MMA and combat sports since 2009, and has also fought in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

