Turkiye and Erdogan on the rise after NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a press conference during the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 12, 2023. (AFP)

Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty organizations gathered this week for a major summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Of course, the main focus was on Ukraine, and a new NATO-Ukraine Council was created to help strengthen cooperation.

The alliance also agreed that Ukraine would one day join the club. To the disappointment of many, however, he failed to extend an immediate formal invitation.

One aspect of the summit that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves, however, is Turkey’s role. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fresh from his recent election victory, seemed to be everywhere and meeting everyone at the rally. His new foreign policy team also got off to a good start. He set the tone from the start of the summit, when it was announced that Turkey would finally support Sweden’s entry into NATO.

For the first time since entering the White House, US President Joe Biden also met with his Turkish counterpart. It’s no secret that before the meeting, relations between the two heads of state were somewhat frosty. It is hoped that their meeting will pave the way for improved bilateral relations between their nations. They certainly greeted each other warmly and had positive things to say about the future of US-Turkish relations. Erdogan even described his American counterpart as my dear friend when addressing the media.

There was also a major breakthrough in their relationship when, after months of uncertainty, it was finally agreed that the United States would sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye.

Erdogan also had a positive meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the summit. The two sides agreed to hold a meeting of the Turkey-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council in Thessaloniki, Greece, this fall. Given the tension in relations between the two countries in recent months, this is a very good development for regional stability. The fact that the meeting was possible because both countries are members of NATO is a reminder of the importance of the alliance on the diplomatic front.

Although Erdogan has made an effort to improve his relations with his American, Greek and Swedish counterparts, he will, not without reason, expect this warmer engagement to be a two-way street. For example, in return for Turkish support for Sweden’s NATO membership, Ankara is likely to expect a certain degree of reciprocity when it comes to restarting negotiations for its membership in NATO. EU. Erdogan also expects progress to be made on a visa liberalization deal with the EU.

Given that this is Erdogan’s last term, he is fully aware that this is his last opportunity to create a lasting legacy. Luc Coffey

After his victory in the presidential election in May, many international observers wondered what direction Turkish foreign policy would take as a result. There were also fears that Ankara was becoming too close to Moscow.

Looking ahead to his re-election, Erdogan presided over a stagnant economy made worse by the devastating earthquakes in February. For better or worse, this was Turkey’s main motivation for maintaining its economic ties with Russia at a time when Western nations were imposing sanctions on Moscow. Considering that Turkey is a member of NATO, this was considered by many to be particularly problematic.

When we take a closer look at the current situation, it is clear that Ankara does not align itself with Moscow. Due to its history, Turkey enjoys a privileged geopolitical position in the Black Sea region. This means that Turkey and Russia have been competitors, and sometimes adversaries, in the region on many occasions. According to some accounts, countries have fought at least 12 major wars since the 1500s.

The current situation with Ukraine provides a good example of the geopolitical tensions that exist between Ankara and Moscow. Even though there have been no public announcements from Turkish authorities, there is ample evidence on social media to suggest that Turkey has supplied Ukraine with a number of weapon systems. These include armed drones, laser-guided multiple launch rocket systems, dozens of armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery systems.

It was also reported that Turkey gave cluster munitions to Ukraine last year, months before the United States finally agreed to do so. Additionally, Turkiye is building two corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy, and Ukrainian-made engines will be used in the latest generation of Turkish drones.

Shortly after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey closed the strait connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean to foreign warships. This affected Russia more than any other country.

These are not the policies of a pro-Russian government. These are the policies of a country fully aware of its special and historical role in the Black Sea region. Even so, Turkey has proven to be the only international actor able to speak to both sides of the conflict. He was, for example, able to lead negotiations for an agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the much-needed export of Ukrainian grain to North Africa and the Middle East.

Turkiye also orchestrated multiple high-profile prisoner swaps between Kyiv and Moscow. And it is the only country that has succeeded in having the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers sit at the same negotiating table since the beginning of hostilities.

Given that this is Erdogan’s last term, he is fully aware that this is his last opportunity to create a lasting legacy as part of the history of the Turkish republic. With the outcome of the NATO summit last week, he got off to a good start in international affairs.

He was hailed by Western media for finally giving the green light to Sweden’s entry into the alliance and for backing Ukraine’s NATO bid. A major German newspaper even described him as Superman and wrote that nothing works without him. Coming from a German press that is normally very critical of Erdogan, that was high praise indeed.

The summit was therefore a clear example of the ascendancy of Turkish diplomacy on the international scene. During the rest of Erdogan’s last term, expect even more Turkish diplomacy in world affairs. It can only be a good thing.

Luke Coffey is a Principal Investigator at the Hudson Institute. Twitter: @LukeDCoffey

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News