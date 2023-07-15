Politics
Turkiye and Erdogan on the rise after NATO summit
Turkiye and Erdogan on the rise after NATO summit
Leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty organizations gathered this week for a major summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Of course, the main focus was on Ukraine, and a new NATO-Ukraine Council was created to help strengthen cooperation.
The alliance also agreed that Ukraine would one day join the club. To the disappointment of many, however, he failed to extend an immediate formal invitation.
One aspect of the summit that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves, however, is Turkey’s role. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fresh from his recent election victory, seemed to be everywhere and meeting everyone at the rally. His new foreign policy team also got off to a good start. He set the tone from the start of the summit, when it was announced that Turkey would finally support Sweden’s entry into NATO.
For the first time since entering the White House, US President Joe Biden also met with his Turkish counterpart. It’s no secret that before the meeting, relations between the two heads of state were somewhat frosty. It is hoped that their meeting will pave the way for improved bilateral relations between their nations. They certainly greeted each other warmly and had positive things to say about the future of US-Turkish relations. Erdogan even described his American counterpart as my dear friend when addressing the media.
There was also a major breakthrough in their relationship when, after months of uncertainty, it was finally agreed that the United States would sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye.
Erdogan also had a positive meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the summit. The two sides agreed to hold a meeting of the Turkey-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council in Thessaloniki, Greece, this fall. Given the tension in relations between the two countries in recent months, this is a very good development for regional stability. The fact that the meeting was possible because both countries are members of NATO is a reminder of the importance of the alliance on the diplomatic front.
Although Erdogan has made an effort to improve his relations with his American, Greek and Swedish counterparts, he will, not without reason, expect this warmer engagement to be a two-way street. For example, in return for Turkish support for Sweden’s NATO membership, Ankara is likely to expect a certain degree of reciprocity when it comes to restarting negotiations for its membership in NATO. EU. Erdogan also expects progress to be made on a visa liberalization deal with the EU.
Given that this is Erdogan’s last term, he is fully aware that this is his last opportunity to create a lasting legacy.
Luc Coffey
After his victory in the presidential election in May, many international observers wondered what direction Turkish foreign policy would take as a result. There were also fears that Ankara was becoming too close to Moscow.
Looking ahead to his re-election, Erdogan presided over a stagnant economy made worse by the devastating earthquakes in February. For better or worse, this was Turkey’s main motivation for maintaining its economic ties with Russia at a time when Western nations were imposing sanctions on Moscow. Considering that Turkey is a member of NATO, this was considered by many to be particularly problematic.
When we take a closer look at the current situation, it is clear that Ankara does not align itself with Moscow. Due to its history, Turkey enjoys a privileged geopolitical position in the Black Sea region. This means that Turkey and Russia have been competitors, and sometimes adversaries, in the region on many occasions. According to some accounts, countries have fought at least 12 major wars since the 1500s.
The current situation with Ukraine provides a good example of the geopolitical tensions that exist between Ankara and Moscow. Even though there have been no public announcements from Turkish authorities, there is ample evidence on social media to suggest that Turkey has supplied Ukraine with a number of weapon systems. These include armed drones, laser-guided multiple launch rocket systems, dozens of armored vehicles and self-propelled artillery systems.
It was also reported that Turkey gave cluster munitions to Ukraine last year, months before the United States finally agreed to do so. Additionally, Turkiye is building two corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy, and Ukrainian-made engines will be used in the latest generation of Turkish drones.
Shortly after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Turkey closed the strait connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean to foreign warships. This affected Russia more than any other country.
These are not the policies of a pro-Russian government. These are the policies of a country fully aware of its special and historical role in the Black Sea region. Even so, Turkey has proven to be the only international actor able to speak to both sides of the conflict. He was, for example, able to lead negotiations for an agreement between Ukraine and Russia on the much-needed export of Ukrainian grain to North Africa and the Middle East.
Turkiye also orchestrated multiple high-profile prisoner swaps between Kyiv and Moscow. And it is the only country that has succeeded in having the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers sit at the same negotiating table since the beginning of hostilities.
Given that this is Erdogan’s last term, he is fully aware that this is his last opportunity to create a lasting legacy as part of the history of the Turkish republic. With the outcome of the NATO summit last week, he got off to a good start in international affairs.
He was hailed by Western media for finally giving the green light to Sweden’s entry into the alliance and for backing Ukraine’s NATO bid. A major German newspaper even described him as Superman and wrote that nothing works without him. Coming from a German press that is normally very critical of Erdogan, that was high praise indeed.
The summit was therefore a clear example of the ascendancy of Turkish diplomacy on the international scene. During the rest of Erdogan’s last term, expect even more Turkish diplomacy in world affairs. It can only be a good thing.
Luke Coffey is a Principal Investigator at the Hudson Institute. Twitter: @LukeDCoffey
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the authors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2338351
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkiye and Erdogan on the rise after NATO summit
- ASEAN foreign ministers meeting, Jokowi urges mutual understanding cooperation
- Fireworks and fun make Independence Day special | Featured Columnist
- Bottineau-Rugbys Getzlaff heads north for senior year hockey | News, sports, jobs
- Scotsman behind viral blue-black dress, which sent the internet into crisis, charged with attempted murder of his wife
- Google breathes a sigh of relief as Bing slows growth (GOOG)
- Syphilis epidemic: 128% increase in illness among Houston women since 2019
- Donald Trump steps up his attacks on Ron DeSantis following new poll
- UK weather: Wimbledon queues disrupted as Goodwood Festival of Speed canceled and weather warning issued | british news
- ‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Sean Gunn Criticizes AMPTP for Lack of Residue – The Hollywood Reporter
- Indian CEOs in Silicon Valley rejoice
- Wimbledon Tennis 2023 Men’s Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Predictions | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours