Ann Coulter sarcastically rips Donald Trump over PAC payment to Melania Trump





Conservative pundit Ann Coulter has mocked former President Donald Trump over a report that his wife Melania Trump received more than $100,000 from a super PAC affiliated with her husband.

The Make America Great Again, Again PAC, which was the main super PAC supporting the former president, reportedly paid the former first lady $155,000 for a “conference” in December 2021, The New York Times reported Thursday. . The payment, which sparked ‘grifting’ charges against the former president, was not initially mentioned in federal reports and only became noticeable after the former commander-in-chief filed a disclosure of expenses on Thursday.

The Times reported that although Melania’s name was not on the list of super PAC expenses last year, the report showed payments made on December 2 and 3, 2021, totaling $155,000 to Designer’s Management Agency. . The money was listed under “event planning and consulting.” A PAC treasurer told The Times that the payments “comply with all applicable reporting requirements.”

Coulter, a former Trump ally turned critic, became the latest conservative to call out the former president about the payout, mocking him in a series of sarcastic tweets posted Friday night.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter speaks during Politicon in Los Angeles on October 20, 2018. Coulter sarcastically mocked Trump for a “grifte” after it was reported that Melania Trump received a $155,000 payout of a Trump-aligned super PAC. Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon

“Not a scam at all,” Coulter wrote in a tweet.

In other posts, she mocked Trump for raising funds for his 2020 presidential loss, which he claims, without substantial evidence, was stolen via widespread voter fraud, as well as his ongoing legal troubles. , including Department of Justice (DOJ) investigations into his conduct surrounding the 2020 election and classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last August.

“Please contribute to STOP THE STEAL!!!” she wrote in a tweet. In another, she wrote, “Help Trump fight the DERANGED JACK SMITH!”

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment via email.

Meanwhile, other Republicans also criticized Trump over the report.

“This is yet another example of the outrageous behavior of Donald Trump. Political leaders should not enrich themselves, but rather seek to enrich ordinary Americans. It is time for us to move beyond Trump and invest in a new leader. for our future,” tweeted the former Thursday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is challenging Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

This is yet another example of Donald Trump’s outrageous behavior.

Political leaders should not enrich themselves, but rather seek to enrich ordinary Americans.

It’s time for us to move beyond Trump and invest in a new leader for our future. https://t.co/vOch3bmIv1

— Governor Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 14, 2023

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is also running for office in 2024, called Trump “shameless.”

“Billionaire uses donor money to pay personal legal bills, and now pays his wife more than 2 times what the average American earns just to pick out dishes. There’s scamming and then there’s Trump scamming. Undisputed champions,” Christie tweeted.

Trump is shameless.

A billionaire using donor money to pay his personal legal bills, and now pays his wife more than 2 times what the average American earns just to pick out dishes.

There’s the scam and then there’s the Trump scam. Undisputed champions.https://t.co/Be4Grxl0sX

— Chris Christie (@GovChristie) July 14, 2023

Like Hutchinson and Christie, Coulter is a former Trump supporter who has become increasingly critical of Trump in recent months. Before turning on Trump, Coulter praised his stance on immigration and wrote the book In Trump We Trust in 2016.

However, in recent years she has become more critical of him, urging the Republican Party to embrace alternative conservative candidates in the 2024 presidential race. he continues to lead political polls that pit him against opponents such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. .

