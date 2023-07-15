Politics
President: Undercurrents of Jokowi are not without hassle
So if I get pulled over there, yes it’s okay to smile, pull me over there, yes I can smile. Let’s not get too caught up in the situation, the mood of the political year, which so far we see that everything is not clear, said Jokowi, during the national work meeting of the sub-volunteers Jokowi Underlyings (ABJ) with the theme Loyal Guard, pending Command of Jokowi, in Bogor, West Java on Saturday (15/7/2023).
The president pointed out that the party coalition was not clearly formed. Which coalition is with whom, which party is with which party, it is not yet clear. If the coalition is not yet clear, what do we want to do, well, just work. Accept? Ladies and gentlemen, when the time comes, you will certainly know, said the president, greeted by shouts of approval and applause.
Because the pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is also unclear, the president asked for volunteers to focus on the job. We don’t know who the vice president is. The presidential candidate, who is the vice-presidential candidate? The period is not yet clear, ladies and gentlemen choose, right or not? So don’t chasing Pak Ketum (Chief General) said ask to me, said the president.
Jokowi emphasized that future leaders must be truly willing to work to resolve existing complexities with good state management. Don’t feel comfortable sitting in the palace, it’s really good. “The air conditioning is cold, the seats are soft, the food is really delicious. It’s not because we have so many problems,” Jokowi said.
Read also: Jokowi volunteers and the institutional future of political parties
The president appreciated the volunteers who did not grasa-grusu. The undercurrent of Jokowi is not growl. Always calm, not carried away here and there, and always working in their respective fields. That’s what I do too. Currently, we are still working in a global atmosphere, a global atmosphere which is not easy, very difficult. From the impact of the pandemic until now, the global economy has yet to see growth, Jokowi said.
The president also stressed that he is still focused on working so that the country does not fall into the category of countries with adverse economic conditions. In addition, currently, 96 countries, or nearly half of the countries in the world, are patients of the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Also horrified, the countries that have developed, the big countries have scattered, he added.
The undercurrent of Jokowi is not growl. Always calm, not carried away here and there, and always working in their respective fields. That’s what I do too. (President Jokowi)
Indonesia should be grateful as it is still in a normal position, with an economic growth of 5.03% this year. During the G20 summit, Indonesia also dared to be optimistic in expressing its view on the world situation due to its good economic position. Inflation in Indonesia also fell from 5.9 last year to 3.5 at the end of last month.
We all have to work hard, not lose our way so that our political stability is disrupted. I don’t want to, I was taken here and there. Currently, we are still working on concentrating so that our country does not fall into the wrong categories, he said.
The national working meeting of the BAJ this time also produced recommendations which were submitted to the president. President Jokowi thanked him for his voluntary support in carrying out the mandate of the people.
Read also: Kompas R&D analysis: Maintaining the president’s prestige and neutrality
In time (as president) is still over 1 year, I will continue to work hard and hope our country will get better. Whoever the leaders are in the future, we hope for leaders who can lead our country to the right side, Jokowi said.
Loyal support Jokowi
The results of the national meeting read by Eko Wahyudi, Chairman of East Java DPD ABJ, confirmed that Jokowi volunteers still exist and are loyal in supporting President Jokowi’s leadership. Jokowi is considered to have succeeded in responding to the message of the people. Survey results from a number of survey institutions show a very high level of public trust, even reaching 90%.
Since Mr. Jokowi said to volunteer do not rushdon’t grasa-grusuABJ was loyal, followed these instructions faithfully, and was not tempted to act aggressively in his political choices before there were orders and instructions from Mr. as the principal adviser to ABJ, Eko said as he read the recommendations.
BAJ President Michael F Umbas said the results of the recommendation reflected the entire BAJ leadership across Indonesia. BAJ volunteers are not just Pak Jokowi volunteers. ABJ volunteers are Gibran Rakabuming Raka (Jokowi’s eldest son), Kaesang volunteer, Mas Bobby volunteer (Jokowi’s son-in-law), Michael said.
According to Michael, ABJ is ready to keep if Jokowi’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, stands as a candidate for Depok Pilkada. We also feel the political aura that emerges from each individual, representing the hopes of the people. So allow us, we will go with Mas Gibran, we will go with Mas Kaesang, even if it is true that what has been said will advance to Depok, we will be ready to escort, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/polhuk/2023/07/15/presiden-arus-bawah-jokowi-tidak-grusa-grusu
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan confident in extending Ukrainian grain deal
- President: Undercurrents of Jokowi are not without hassle
- Why so many American schools are adding Sikhism to their curriculum
- Will the strike of actors and screenwriters stop Hollywood? But what about my shows?
- Kate Middleton wears a green dress from Self Portrait at Wimbledon today
- The best portable projectors for watching sports in 2023
- These 6 foods may lower your risk of heart disease
- The United Nations says the conditions proposed by Damascus for the delivery of aid to northwest Syria are ‘unacceptable’
- Meet Ons Jabeur: The Tunisian tennis star is preparing to make history at Wimbledon
- “We are not in the Bollywood game”
- Innovation Fund: EU wins over 3.6 billion awards for 41 large-scale cleantech projects, including hydrogen
- Ann Coulter sarcastically rips Donald Trump over PAC payment to Melania Trump