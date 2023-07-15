President: Undercurrents of Jokowi are not without hassle

So if I get pulled over there, yes it’s okay to smile, pull me over there, yes I can smile. Let’s not get too caught up in the situation, the mood of the political year, which so far we see that everything is not clear, said Jokowi, during the national work meeting of the sub-volunteers Jokowi Underlyings (ABJ) with the theme Loyal Guard, pending Command of Jokowi, in Bogor, West Java on Saturday (15/7/2023).

The president pointed out that the party coalition was not clearly formed. Which coalition is with whom, which party is with which party, it is not yet clear. If the coalition is not yet clear, what do we want to do, well, just work. Accept? Ladies and gentlemen, when the time comes, you will certainly know, said the president, greeted by shouts of approval and applause.

Because the pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates is also unclear, the president asked for volunteers to focus on the job. We don’t know who the vice president is. The presidential candidate, who is the vice-presidential candidate? The period is not yet clear, ladies and gentlemen choose, right or not? So don’t chasing Pak Ketum (Chief General) said ask to me, said the president.

Jokowi emphasized that future leaders must be truly willing to work to resolve existing complexities with good state management. Don’t feel comfortable sitting in the palace, it’s really good. “The air conditioning is cold, the seats are soft, the food is really delicious. It’s not because we have so many problems,” Jokowi said.

The president appreciated the volunteers who did not grasa-grusu. The undercurrent of Jokowi is not growl. Always calm, not carried away here and there, and always working in their respective fields. That’s what I do too. Currently, we are still working in a global atmosphere, a global atmosphere which is not easy, very difficult. From the impact of the pandemic until now, the global economy has yet to see growth, Jokowi said.

The president also stressed that he is still focused on working so that the country does not fall into the category of countries with adverse economic conditions. In addition, currently, 96 countries, or nearly half of the countries in the world, are patients of the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Also horrified, the countries that have developed, the big countries have scattered, he added.

Indonesia should be grateful as it is still in a normal position, with an economic growth of 5.03% this year. During the G20 summit, Indonesia also dared to be optimistic in expressing its view on the world situation due to its good economic position. Inflation in Indonesia also fell from 5.9 last year to 3.5 at the end of last month.

We all have to work hard, not lose our way so that our political stability is disrupted. I don’t want to, I was taken here and there. Currently, we are still working on concentrating so that our country does not fall into the wrong categories, he said.

The national working meeting of the BAJ this time also produced recommendations which were submitted to the president. President Jokowi thanked him for his voluntary support in carrying out the mandate of the people.

In time (as president) is still over 1 year, I will continue to work hard and hope our country will get better. Whoever the leaders are in the future, we hope for leaders who can lead our country to the right side, Jokowi said.

Loyal support Jokowi

The results of the national meeting read by Eko Wahyudi, Chairman of East Java DPD ABJ, confirmed that Jokowi volunteers still exist and are loyal in supporting President Jokowi’s leadership. Jokowi is considered to have succeeded in responding to the message of the people. Survey results from a number of survey institutions show a very high level of public trust, even reaching 90%.

Since Mr. Jokowi said to volunteer do not rushdon’t grasa-grusuABJ was loyal, followed these instructions faithfully, and was not tempted to act aggressively in his political choices before there were orders and instructions from Mr. as the principal adviser to ABJ, Eko said as he read the recommendations.

BAJ President Michael F Umbas said the results of the recommendation reflected the entire BAJ leadership across Indonesia. BAJ volunteers are not just Pak Jokowi volunteers. ABJ volunteers are Gibran Rakabuming Raka (Jokowi’s eldest son), Kaesang volunteer, Mas Bobby volunteer (Jokowi’s son-in-law), Michael said.

According to Michael, ABJ is ready to keep if Jokowi’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, stands as a candidate for Depok Pilkada. We also feel the political aura that emerges from each individual, representing the hopes of the people. So allow us, we will go with Mas Gibran, we will go with Mas Kaesang, even if it is true that what has been said will advance to Depok, we will be ready to escort, he said.