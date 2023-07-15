Erdogan confident in extending Ukrainian grain deal





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was confident on Friday July 14 in the prospects for an extension of the agreement which allows Ukraine to export its cereals and alleviate a world food crisis. “We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor,” Erdogan told reporters. Erdogan said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the crucial deal, which was due to expire on Monday, although he did not say when the conversation took place. Asked by Russian news agencies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov neither confirmed nor denied Erdogan’s statement. “There is no statement about this from Russia,” he said. The Black Sea Grains Agreement was first signed in July 2022, five months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and has already been renewed twice. This time however, Putin has repeatedly threatened not to renew it due to obstacles to Russian exports. Earlier on Friday, speaking in Jakarta, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russia to extend the deal, warning that the most vulnerable countries would suffer without it. “Developing countries, including in the region, will pay the price, especially with higher food prices, as well as greater food shortages,” Blinken told reporters after the talks in Southeast Asia. – UN letter to Putin – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres this week sent Putin a letter regarding the extension of the deal. It supports the removal of obstacles to Russia’s export of its fertilizers – another element that Moscow has complained about is not being respected. Erdogan said he hoped “that with this letter we will ensure the extension of the grain corridor with our joint efforts and those of Russia.” “Discussions are ongoing,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for Guterres. “WhatsApp messages are sent, Signal messages are sent and exchanged.” They were still awaiting a response to Guterres’ letter, he added. On Thursday, Putin had argued that none of Moscow’s conditions for the deal to work had been met. “I want to emphasize that nothing has been done, nothing at all. Everything is one-sided,” Putin said in a TV interview. “We will think about what to do, we still have a few days,” he added. The deal, which Erdogan helped broker, saw Ukraine ship more than 32 million tonnes of grain ahead of Russian warships in the Black Sea. Much of the grain has gone to feed people in developing countries in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere. If exports were blocked again, food prices could climb even higher than they are now.

