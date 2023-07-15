Inside Boris Johnson’s crucial constituency battle as Rishi Sunak faces three by-elections next week

EVERYONE in Uxbridge is talking about Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak. Except the conservatives.

The historic market town has been dubbed Borisland and was until recently represented by the former prime minister before he was ousted last year.

5 Tories face prospect of losing Uxbridge in Thursday polls Credit: AFP

5 Traders at Uxbridges local market this week said they ‘love Boris’ Credit: PA

He is now at the heart of national by-election coverage, with the Tories facing the prospect of losing three seats in tight Thursday polls.

Traders at local Uxbridges Market this week said they loved Boris and said he had been hanged, drawn and quartered by double-pass criticism.

Other locals call Boris a liar and say it’s time to change the clock to go to work.

Saint or sinner. Age-defining leader or unscrupulous cheater.

Everyone has one notice on BoJo the male who was an MP here for eight years, including three while he was Prime Minister, with a large majority of 7,210 in the last ballot.

Ask what they think of PM Rishi and they usually say he seems a Good man, a good egg does its best.

Although they wonder aloud if it’s not too late for him to change things?

Bring the economy back to its knees, restore a little pride in UK plc?

The jury is still out on him, notes a trader. He came at an incredibly difficult time.

But Tory candidate for Uxbridge local councilor Steve Tuckwell doesn’t want to talk about Boris at all.

And he’s not too open about Rishi either.

Instead, he is determined to make this by-election local issues.

5 Conservative hopeful Steve Tuckwell says he only campaigns on local issues Credit: Kevin Dunnett

He has three priorities: stopping the expansion of Ulez’s traffic pollution measures, saving the local police station and rebuilding Hillingdon. hospital.

And the most important thing is to stop Ulez. It’s a referendum on Ulez, Mr Tuckwell, a former postman, told me outside the Tory HQ at Uxbridge.

Ulez, the extended Ultra Low Emissions Zone in London, is Labor mayor Sadiq Khans who has largely hated plans to charge motorists £12.50 a day for driving an old polluting car.

The policy is hated by residents and businesses, who warn it will drive commerce out of the town

And the Conservatives kick it out every chance they get.

The number one topic that comes back to me loud and clear on the doorstep is absolute opposition to Sadiq Khan’s expansion of Ulez in this community, thunders Mr. Tuckwell.

We need to send that message loud and clear, because he’s not listening.

Leaflets from election candidates shout: Stop Ulez’s expansion, accompanied by snaps of him enjoying a pint at the local pub.

There is no mention of Boris. There is no endorsement or message of support from the former prime minister.

Nor was Boris campaigning in his old patch. Isn’t that a little weird? Mr. Tuckwell insists no.

At the start of the campaign, the first doors we knocked on, people were asking, Where’s Boris? Are you going to replace Boris?

But overall, I would say now that we’ve knocked on hundreds, maybe thousands of doors and people are focused on Ulez, the police station and the hospital delivery.

It’s as if Boris had disappeared without a trace. Gone in a puff of smoke.

Rishi makes a passing appearance in the press but is certainly not the focus of this campaign.

The Prime Minister is praised on a leaflet for dropping house building targets.

And Rishi took a trip to Uxbridge last month, where he went to distribute leaflets on a random suburban road.

But Mr Tuckwell says that even with the PM in tow, doorstep conversations were still all local.

He came to support me, it was not the other way around, declared the aspiring deputy.

Important national issues such as mortgage rates and immigration are carefully brushed aside.

With the Conservatives hovering between 15 and 20 points behind in the polls, you can see why.

The bookmakers predict the Tories will lose that seat and badly.

Ladbrokes are giving odds of 1/25 on a Labor win. This means that if you bet 25 on a Labor win, you will only pocket one profit. It’s hardly worth the trip to the bookmakers, noted a senior Labor official with a smile.

Conservative cabinet ministers are gloomy. The door knocker predicts he will lose all three by-elections this week in Uxbridge & South Ruislip, Selby & Ainsty and Somerton & Frome.

It will be a clean slate, they sighed.

Although privately, Labor figures admit Ulez is toxic and will cost them votes. Voters absolutely hate him, said a Labor veteran.

Walking through the city market on a busy weekday afternoon, there’s certainly a lot of anger about Ulez alongside that love for Boris.

Lynne Swann, who works at Baron Wool, a stall selling wool in Uxbridges Market Square, said: Bring Boris back. Boris for the Mayor it would be much better!

Lynnes’ colleague Sue Bird agreed as she swept that Mr Khan pillock over Ulez.

It’s not about clean air, it’s a stealth tax, she fumed.

Guy Warrior, 63, who works at a watch stand, shouts: I love Boris.

I think he made stupid mistakes but, if I’m honest with you, I think he was hanged, drawn and quartered by the media.

“He couldn’t do anything right. They managed to get rid of him but they won’t leave him alone.

The man trying to transform Borisland Labor is Danny Beales, 34.

He was raised by a single mother in South Ruislip, but they were left homeless when he was a teenager. It was this experience, he says, that prompted him to enter politics.

5 Ladbrokes give 1/25 odds on Labor win Credit: Getty

Sensing which way the wind is blowing, Danny is quick to criticize Mr. Khan’s controversial Ulez policy.

He said: I was very clear about Ulez. I think now is not the right time to introduce the extension when people’s mortgages are going up. I think a supplement at this time is not right.

He says Mr Khan should delay the introduction but does not rule out backing it when the cost of living crisis subsides.

So how does Danny think the locals view Boris? I would say it’s a pot figure, he explains over a coffee in Uxbridge High Street.

I meet people who say it’s the knees of the bees. He’s not a politician. It is awesome. He was stabbed in the back by the Conservative party.

And I meet other people who say he continually lied throughout his career he was fired three times for lying he lied to us when we couldn’t see our family in the hospital for containment.

Very few people don’t have an opinion.

Everyone except the Conservatives, it seems.

5 Labor mayor Sadiq Khans has widely hated the plan to charge motorists £12.50 a day for driving an old ‘polluting’ car is widely hated Credit: Getty