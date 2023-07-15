Field 2024 (minus Trump) goes through Tucker stress test





It also offered second-placed Ron DeSantis and lower-ranked candidates like Sen. Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy an opening to make further inroads in Iowa.

Carlson, who now hosts his own Twitter show, gave the contestants time to talk about abortion, one of The Family Leader’s most pervasive issues. But he has primarily used his perch to lobby candidates on issues important to him: namely, the role of the United States in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

And he kept most of his animosity for former Vice President Mike Pence.

In the most controversial interview of the day, Carlson dipped into the underdog candidate on his stance on the war and his actions on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol and called to hang Pence for certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Carlson, a fierce Trump defender who later embittered the ex-president, challenged, interrupted and contradicted the soft-spoken Pence at almost every turn. As a result, the staunch Christian candidate faced hostility and ridicule at a summit that would once have provided him with a friendly audience.

I never used the word insurrection, Tucker, Pence said when asked if he agreed with the term. He called Jan. 6 a tragic and riotous day on Capitol Hill, and sought to find common ground by berating the violence of protesters as well as the fatal shooting of Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt by a policeman.

I will always believe that by the grace of God, I did my duty that day under the Constitution of the United States of America, and our institutions held, Pence said to lukewarm applause, later saying that he was furious with the way the Capitol building and law enforcement were being treated.

Pence tried to pivot to criticize the Black Lives Matter protests, but Carlson grilled him even more about Ukraine. He insisted Pence doesn’t take Carlsons’ claim seriously enough that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raided convents, arrested priests, effectively banned Christian denomination from Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, persecuted Christians.

Pence said he raised those issues with a religious leader during a recent visit to Kyiv and was assured that the Ukrainian government respects religious freedom.

Carlson was impassive. I sincerely wonder how any Christian leader could support the arrest of Christians for holding different opinions, he said.

The heated exchange continued throughout the 25-minute interview, with Pence later tweeting that his comments were taken out of context. A spokesperson for Pence declined to comment further on the exchange.

The tense back-and-forth underscored both Pences’ difficulty in the race and the shift underway within the Republican Party, whose traditionalists believe the United States should defend Ukraine and move away from influence of Trump.

But it’s clear that the influence is here to stay.

Tucker Carlson is good at what he does. I think some of Pence’s responses for a vice president to get boos, audible boos, from the audience? It’s a big deal, Mike Demastus, pastor of Church of Christ in Fort Des Moines, said after the event. I even heard a pastor friend of mine say: His campaigns are over.

While several members of the public applauded Carlsons’ style and focused on the war, establishment Republicans expressed dismay.

Republicans will regret treating Tucker Carlson as a GOP standard bearer. On almost every issue of importance, he is so deeply outside the mainstream: from whitewashing 1/6 to embracing pro-Kremlin disinformation, he is beyond error and it will cost us in the ballot boxes, tweeted former Trump staffer and The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

During this time, several candidates stayed on Carlsons’ wavelength and enjoyed much friendlier interviews.

DeSantis and Ramaswamy, who blamed Jan. 6 on the anger people felt at what he described as pervasive censorship in this country, seemed to soothe Carlson by generally agreeing with his stance on the war in Ukraine.

Some in the audience thought the setup was particularly difficult for a few candidates, like Pence and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

I imagine Vice President Pence would have liked to talk more about his record in defending unborn life, said Chris Hagenow, president of Iowans for Tax Relief and a former state legislator. There was definitely a series of questions he was spending most of his time on that he probably would have liked to get to more quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/14/gop-field-tucker-carlson-00106473 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos