Iran and Pakistan try to smooth things over with Salami’s visit – analysis





Iranian Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), met with Pakistani Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir, head of the Pakistani army in Tehran on Saturday afternoon.

The meeting is important because the southeastern region of Iran that borders Pakistan has often been the scene of protests and rebellions. This includes the Baloch minority in Iran and Pakistan who are suppressed by both countries.

Countries are currently discussing how they can coordinate on security and expand their engagement. Countries do not always have friendly or warm relations.

National Security Cooperation

Pakistan has many problems at home, such as tensions with its former leader Imran Khan, terror and extremist threats. Nevertheless, Salami said “we view Pakistan’s security as our security and by expanding interaction, cooperation and joint actions, we will end the existence of terrorist groups and establish stable security in common border areas.”

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a parliamentary meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 22, 2023. (Iranian Parliament website /WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Now Iran wants to coordinate more with Pakistan. This comes as Iran seeks to pivot east and work with China. The Iranian president also visited Africa last week and recently visited South America.

Pakistan has often worked closely with China. Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia all have interests in Afghanistan where they supported the US leaving in 2021. They don’t always agree, but they increasingly want to work together against the US-led world order that emerged after 1990.

Iran’s pro-regime newspapers Mehr News and Tasnim and Fars News all highlighted Salami’s meeting. “Gen. Salami pointed to the instances of insecurity and clashes at the common borders between Iran and Pakistan as part of the dangerous plots devised by the countries’ enemies with the aim of creating bloody divisions among Muslims, adding that with joint effort, firm will and strategy, the two nations can overcome the sinister strategy,”

Mehr news said. “Pakistan’s Army Chief of Staff, on his part, expressed satisfaction with his visit to Iran and stressed the importance of increasing defense and security interactions between the two countries.”

Pakistan praised Qasem Soleimani during the visit and both officers hailed the importance of Islam in their relationship. Pakistan’s comments clearly illustrate how they tend to be anti-Western and prefer relations with countries like Iran.

