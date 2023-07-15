Indonesian President Jokowi warns that ASEAN ‘cannot be a proxy’ for any country, even if it is a superpower





JAKARTA (AFP) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced on Friday night that ASEAN could not become a proxy for other countries, as US-China tensions rise over issues in the Asia-Pacific region. Foreign ministers from the Southeast Asian bloc met in Jakarta to discuss regional issues, from the disputed South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety, to the crisis in Myanmar, where China is the main ally of the ruling junta. Disagreements over the waterway have pitted some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) against Beijing and bolstered sympathy for US opposition to China’s growing assertiveness. Others backed Beijing. “ASEAN cannot be a competition, it cannot be an agent of any country, and international law must be followed consistently,” Widodo told ministers. “We in Asean are committed to enhancing the unity and solidity as well as the centrality of Asean to safeguard peace and stability in the region.” Tensions between the world’s two biggest economies have skyrocketed in recent years over a host of issues, including China’s drills around self-governing Taiwan and US export restrictions on advanced semiconductors. The Jakarta meetings were joined by China and the United States, whose senior diplomats met in the Indonesian capital on Thursday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned China’s Wang Yi of the consequences of a cybersecurity breach blamed on China that again threatened to undermine a budding stabilization of relations, a US official told AFP. . Wang told Blinken that the United States should not interfere in China’s affairs and should “work with” Beijing to improve relations, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. ASEAN has been divided over Myanmar’s crisis and how to engage with its pro-China junta since a 2021 coup plunged the country into violent turmoil. The bloc issued a highly controversial statement on Thursday reiterating its condemnation of the violence. He reiterated that a five-point peace plan agreed with the junta, but largely ignored since, must remain the basis for resolving the conflict. Myanmar remains a member of ASEAN, but its leaders have been barred from high-level summits due to a lack of progress on the plan, which aims to end violence and resume talks between the military and the anti-coup movement. Thailand has taken a separate path for Asean efforts, holding ‘informal talks’ with the junta’s foreign minister and Bangkok’s top diplomat meeting with ousted democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week. last and said she was in good health. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), the party toppled in the coup, appeared to question the Thai minister’s version of events, in which he said she had ‘encouraged dialogue’ to end the crisis. “Aung San Suu Kyi could not get a chance to speak in front of the public, so it’s hard to believe every word the Thai Foreign Minister said,” the party said in a statement on Facebook. -AFP

