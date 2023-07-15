The difficult road to The Hague







In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister’s Office, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before their meeting at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 12 2023. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister’s Office via AP]

It will be a difficult road for Athens and Ankara to work out a compromise so that the question of the delimitation of continental shelves and exclusive economic zones (EEZs) is referred to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. However, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is said to be determined to explore the prospect, despite possible political opposition, particularly from right-wing parties in parliament. The substantial change in methodology employed by Ankara and Ankara postulates the transfer of the initiative to the highest political level, that of the foreign ministers, and the modification and thematic expansion of the process of exploratory contacts, i.e. say the forum in which technical issues relating to areas such as territorial waters are discussed. The two FMs, Giorgos Gerapetritis and Hakan Fidan, will meet at regular intervals every 2-3 months to monitor the progress of the talks in a process Mitsotakis described as a bold agenda. Their first meeting will take place this summer, in order to have a high-level agreement before a possible meeting between Mitsotakis and Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The path that Turkey has to travel is much longer than that of Greece to draft an agreement between the two countries in order to appeal to The Hague. First, in a compromise, Ankara should accept the general compulsory jurisdiction of the ICJ in The Hague. Moreover, it should accept results based on an interpretation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Based on such general acceptance, Turkey would also have to accept that the islands have their own continental shelf, which changes Ankara’s fundamental position of a median line in the Aegean Sea between the coasts of mainland Greece and the Turkish coast. The classification of these discussions is not yet clear because over the past few years, 64 rounds of exploratory contacts, numerous political dialogue meetings and multiple technical contacts have created a confused framework. However, within this framework, narrowly defined sovereign interests are clearly delineated. When Mitsotakis said in his recent interview with Skai that any agreement of this type may possibly, yes, involve concessions on certain positions which may be the starting point for a negotiation, he was obviously omitting any position which touches on sovereignty and to Greece’s sovereignty rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1215485/the-difficult-road-leading-to-the-hague/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos