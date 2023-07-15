Obscure Iowa Nonprofit Produces New Flyer Calling Trump Pioneer for Trans | donald trump





An obscure Iowa nonprofit political group that has tried to cast Donald Trump as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community is doubling down on its unlikely claim, producing a second flier condemning the former president for fighting conservatives for people’s rights. trans.

The sender repeats the message from the original communication that the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for next year’s election is a trailblazer for trans people.

The new missive, reported Saturday by Iowa political blog Bleeding Heartland, introduces a rainbow-colored heart into the mix and says Trump clashed with conservative members of Congress when they tried to strip the United States Mexico Canada agreement of language protecting sexual orientation and gender identity.

Conversely, a 2019 analysis by the Yale legal journal notes that the Trump administration, which it said was hostile to transgender people, watered down those protections in the language of the deal, but failed to comply. able to eradicate it completely despite its best efforts.

The flyer was published by a group called Advancing Our Values, a Des Moines-based nonprofit that registered with the secretary of state’s office just two weeks ago. Renewed efforts by the Guardian to reach the group were unsuccessful.

The new attack on Trump, which Bleeding Heartland said was mass-mailed to an unknown number of households in Iowa, also indicates that he opposed toilet bills that deny access to toilets on the based on declared gender identity instead of that assigned at birth.

While Trump delivered mixed messages on LGBTQ+ rights, saying he was okay with same-sex marriage during the 2016 campaign, then rolling back protections for transgender patients as president and reversing his own education secretary in 2017 to roll back protections for trans students.

It’s a strange advertisement, David Peterson, a professor of political science at Iowa State University, told the Guardian after the first leaflet was published.

The origins of Advancing Our Values ​​are unknown, although its agenda appears to align with those who oppose Trump for the Republican nomination.

Right-wing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign recently deleted a homophobic video attacking Trump for his alleged support for trans rights, which he initially championed in the face of an outpouring of outrage.

According to the group’s incorporation documents posted online, it has registered as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization that allows it to engage in political campaigning in name or in opposition to candidates for public office so long as its activity is not the primary fundraising arm for any candidate’s campaign.

A person named Kyle Adema, from Nebraska, is listed as its president. The Guardian could not reach Adema for a comment.

The Bleeding Heartland blog, which has researched the group, says it found no links to DeSantis agents, but points out that its goals are the same: to decrease support for Trump among potential caucus supporters. Iowa Republican.

Discrimination against transgender people is popular in GOP circles, and presidential candidates often receive applause or standing ovations in Iowa for their rhetoric opposing inclusive policies, says blog writer Laura Belin.

