When Biden called a spade a spade, China cried foul

How is competitive coexistence possible?

No other world leader would have had the courage to call Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, as President Joe Biden did during his recent fundraising visit for the 2024 election in California. It wasn’t a senior moment, a slip in an unguarded moment, as Biden later defended his remark with no regrets when he said, just not something I’m going to change much. Despite Beijing’s fierce outrage, Biden said he would still meet with Xi very soon.

Ironically, this happened just after Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned from China, where he had gone to repair fences after the launch of the Chinese spy balloon created a diplomatic outcry. After the conciliation meeting with President Xi, Secretary Blinken said he was under no illusions about the depth and vehemence of the disagreements between the two nations over Taiwan’s de facto separate and autonomous status as a democratic country. ; China’s hegemonic efforts to dominate the South China Sea; China’s support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine; technology and intellectual property theft in China; and China’s role in synthetic drug smuggling that led to the fentanyl crises.

It should be noted that Secretary Blinkens’ visit took place against the backdrop of recent revelations that China was building a spy base in Cuba, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Wearing a happy diplomatic face, Secretary Blinken said relations with China could nonetheless be managed.

The United States has always managed to work with dictators without giving up its ideals of maintaining a liberal democratic world order based on the rule of law. What dictators like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping now dispute on the mistaken belief that the United States and the West are in a state of irretrievable decline. Since dictators, supreme rulers and presidents for life do not care about freedom and truth, they overestimate their powers and cause chaos and destruction. They believe disorder would create a new order shaped by them.

In Foreign Affairs, China Is Ready for a World of Disorder, Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, recounts an interesting and revealing conversation between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin during their March meeting in the Kremlin. Xi told Putin, “Right now there are changes that we haven’t seen in 100 years and we are driving these changes together.” Putin, smiling, replied, I agree. Leonard writes that the exchange perfectly encapsulates the contemporary Chinese way of thinking about emerging world order or, rather, disorder. Does China really seek competitive coexistence with America?

Only a bold American president, confident in the power of the Americas, could speak the truth to dictators. Instead of forgetting about the spy balloon, President Biden dwelt on it, it’s a great embarrassment for dictators when they didn’t know what happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. It was taken to Alaska and then to the United States. And he didn’t know. When he was shot, he was very embarrassed. He denied it was even there.

If President Xi didn’t know about the spy balloon, what else is this most powerful man on the planet heading the state with no term limits or accountability, Commander-in-Chief of the PLA, the most great military force of the world, undisputed leader of power The Communist Party does not know that it could be dangerous for the world. Instead of spy balloons, there could be Chinese warplanes over Taiwan, but President Xi could not claim innocence.

Lately, in fact, Chinese warplanes and warships have been carrying out maneuvers around Taiwan and the South China Sea that pose a huge threat to the United States’ legitimate security presence and responsibilities in the region. In an interview with 60 Minutes last year, President Biden said the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of an unprecedented attack. It is the bipartisan consensus and determination that would test the will of the Americas should China attack.

Last year, President Biden called Vladimir Putin a murderous dictator and a pure thug and condemned the invasion of Ukraine as an immoral war. The Ukrainian war rejuvenated NATO and Europe as well as America. But Russia, despite its vast natural resources and nuclear weapons, is far less integrated into the global economy than China.

Concerned about China’s aggressive rise and its global ambitions, European countries have begun to reassess their relationship with China and rethink the importance of the Indo-Pacific, a region as vital to their geopolitical and economic interests as it is to the United States and rest of the world.

Last year, bilateral trade from the United States and Europe with China exceeded $1.6 trillion involving complex global supply chains linking several Indo-Pacific countries. Therefore, for China, the war against Taiwan would be different, far more catastrophic than it was for Russia against Ukraine. And defending Taiwan would not be easy for the United States and its allies. But there would be no choice.

Even the decoupling of the Chinese economy seems difficult. As the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said, I believe that it is neither viable nor in Europe’s interest to decouple from China. Our relationships are neither black nor white and neither can our response. That’s why we need to focus on risk decoupling, not decoupling.

US and EU strategies to reduce risks to their economies from Chinese economic power include securing the supply of critical raw materials, maintaining crucial supply chains, monitoring the flow of investments that could pose security risks and controlling technologies with military and intelligence applications.

Today, America, Europe and Indo-Pacific countries face the challenge of how to maintain their economic ties with the world’s second-largest economy without letting China control the choke points and levers of the world trade for which American power and the defense of Taiwan are indispensable. A judicious mix of European-style conciliatory diplomacy and American-style confrontational diplomacy with China could work.

Narain Batra is affiliated with the Diplomatic and International Program at Norwich University Graduate College, USA. Author of India In A New Key: Nehru To Modi, he publishes the Freedom Public Square newsletter and podcast.