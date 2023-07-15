Boris Johnson involved in row of neighboring gardens after moving into 3.8million mega mansion





BORIS Johnson is embroiled in a row with his neighbors after moving into a $3.8million mega-mansion. The former Prime Minister moved to Brightwell-cum-Stockwell in Oxfordshire with his wife Carrie and their children in May. 3 Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his house for an errand in Brightwell-cum-Stowell Credit: AFP 3 Neighbors flew EU flags (stock photo) Credit: Getty The nine-bedroom house has an enclosed garden, moat and tennis court courts. However, the locals are not happy with their new neighbor. Residents taunted Johnson by decorating their gardens with European Union flags. A source said The mirror: Some neighbors aren’t exactly thrilled that Boris has moved in. His arrival caused a kerfuffle, because the male could say himself. A villager hoisted the EU flag and he also stood out among a few others. Hope he sees the funny side. It comes as Johnson and his wife welcomed their third child – a baby boy named Frank – this month. The couple announced the 33-year-old was pregnant again in May with a sweet Instagram snap of Carrie with their two other children. Carrie told how their baby was due “in a matter of weeks”, adding that she had had “a grueling eight months”. And today it was revealed that she gave birth to a healthy baby boy. On Instagram, Carrie wrote, “Welcome to the world of Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born July 5th at 9:15am. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!) “I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest sons embrace their new sibling with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all so smitten. “Thank you so much to the amazing NHS the UCLH maternity team. They really are the most amazing and caring people. I feel immense gratitude. “Now can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? “It’s time for a drink.” The couple, who tied the knot in July 2021, already share son Wilfred, three, and daughter Romy, one. Rosemary Iris Charlotte – who goes by the name Romy – was born on December 9, 2021 and is named after Carrie Rosemary’s aunt and Boris’ late mother. Their son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, was born in April 2020, just weeks after the then Prime Minister spent time in intensive care with Covid-19. Boris, 59, already has several children from different women. The birth of her third child with Carrie will bring the total to eight and there is a 27-year age gap between her eldest Lara and Romy. 3 Carrie gave birth to their third child earlier this month

