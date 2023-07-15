GOP White House hopefuls face growing pressure to stop Trump in Iowa





DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates faces mounting pressure to prove they can become serious challengers for the former President Donald Trump.

The urgency is particularly acute for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who entered the race in May with the hope that he would quickly become Trump’s chief rival. For now, however, he is struggling to generate the enthusiasm that Trump commands from the GOP base, leaving it uncertain whether he will become the threat to the former president he was once meant to be.

That’s what DeSantis wanted to be. It’s possible he still is, said Gentry Collins, a seasoned Iowa and national Republican strategist who led Mitt Romney’s caucus campaign in 2008. But it certainly doesn’t look like that to me, he has become clear that there is no room for another alternative to Trump.

DeSantis was among six White House hopefuls in Iowa on Friday for the Family Leadership Summit, where an audience of nearly 2,000 people gathered to see former Fox News host Tucker Carlson interview the candidates. individually. Trump was not present, although he has traveled across the state several times in recent weeks and will return on Tuesday.

There’s still time for one of the suitors to issue a more robust challenge to Trump, but not much. Iowa’s first caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15.

Beyond DeSantis, Tim Scott is being closely watched. The South Carolina senator impressed many with an agenda just as conservative as that proposed by Trump or DeSantis. Some say Scott stands out for an aggressive outreach strategy paired with an optimistic message.

Scott is making inroads because “he’s doing the real hard work of retail politics in Iowa, forming small groups with pastors and churches and leading to growing meetings and venues.” great,” said Mike Demastus, an evangelical pastor from Des Moines who met with Scott several times.

Carlson noted reports of heightened interest in Scott, prompting a crack from the senator that he hoped the money would follow.

Glad to hear they’re all flocking to me,” Scott said. “I wish they’d come out and write the check too, because we haven’t seen that yet. I’ve heard the stories myself, but what I haven’t seen are millions and millions. million.

Trump is the undisputed leader of Iowa, similar to the sway he holds over Republicans nationally. That makes Iowa especially crucial for anyone hoping to stop him. Given the relatively early date of the caucuses, a strong victory for Trump in Iowa could put him in a dominant position ahead of subsequent contests.

There’s no question that Donald Trump is winning over Iowa right now, said Josie Albrecht, a former Iowa GOP Statehouse communications adviser who is helping the state party but is neutral in the 2024 campaign. I think there’s been a lot of support for him for many years, and that’s a tough wall to break down.

Trump eagerly embraces high expectations. His campaign is optimistic in Iowa, leveraging his longstanding support in a state he easily won twice in the general election, combined with aggressive digital outreach that emphasizes nontraditional conservative voters.

Still, Trump faces some vulnerabilities, including a feud with popular Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds over his refusal to officially endorse his campaign. While many in the party see his recent indictments in New York and Florida as politically motivated, they nonetheless risk becoming a liability that his rivals may try to exploit.

In a note shared last month with donors to the influential network launched by Charles and David Koch, Michael Palmer, who leads the group’s data and polling, took issue with what he called the myth of inevitability. of Trump. He wrote that a significant number of Trump voters remain open to a Republican alternative, and he cited public polls that indicate DeSantis could be a stronger candidate in the general election against President Joe Biden.

But a central challenge for Republicans is honing a message that resonates with voters who supported Trump but are open to others in 2024.

Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of the Koch brothers’ operation, is working to explicitly undermine Trump in Iowa and other early voting states. Since February, an army of paid group employees and volunteers has been knocking on thousands of doors a week in Iowa and raising questions about Trump’s chances in the general election, said Drew Klein, state director of the ‘organization.

This approach concerned some in the GOP. Cedar Rapids Republican Bernie Hayes, GOP chairman in Iowa, the second-most populous county, said he was shocked when Klein told people last week they shouldn’t support Trump in the huddle.

Why would you speak against him when there is a large percentage of people who support Donald Trump? asked Hayes, who is also a member of the state’s Republican Party Central Committee and publicly neutral. This message will waste a lot of time.

Candidates who are most direct in hitting Trump are not making inroads in Iowa. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, for example, did not visit the state as a 2024 nominee and was not among speakers on Friday. He focuses his energy on New Hampshire’s most libertarian voters.

Another candidate critical of Trump, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson had an awkward exchange with Carlson on Friday when the conservative commentator grilled Hutchinson on the COVID-19 vaccine and his veto of a 2021 law banning gender-affirming treatments for transgender youth.

Is it a treatment to prevent him from going through the natural process of adolescence? Carlson asked, interrupting Hutchinson, who tried to move on. It is one of the biggest problems in the country and I think everyone in this room would agree that it is a central problem.

The audience erupted in applause for Carlson, while Hutchinson tried to reinforce his position that parents, not the state, should be the guiding force for children, a point met with silence from the crowd.

Similarly, former Vice President Mike Pence received a lukewarm response when he told the public he had no right to reject election votes on January 6, 2021, when Congress was certifying the election results. of 2020. He drew a murmur of mockery when he defended his position that military support for Ukraine is a national security interest for the United States.

Anyone who says we can’t be the leader of the free world and solve our problems at home has a pretty small vision of the greatest nation on Earth, Pence replied when Carlson challenged Pence’s commitment to national priorities.

DeSantis may ultimately be best suited for a long job against Trump. DeSantis will almost certainly have the financial resources to stay in the nomination fight long after the Iowa Republicans vote.

But any recovery for DeSantis will almost certainly be predicated on a strong showing in Iowa. Some in the state say he has the opportunity to continue stoking conservative outrage over transgender rights and racial equality.

People like what they hear from him, said Demastus, the Des Moines pastor. He speaks the language of gospel love, protects our children, repels awakened ideology.

