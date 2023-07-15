Jokowi stressed that he was focused on working so that Indonesia would not fall into the wrong category

I don’t want to, I was taken here and there. We are currently still in working position

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has stressed that he is focused on working to ensure that Indonesia does not fall into the wrong category amid various difficult situations affecting the world as well as domestic stability ahead of the general elections of 2024 (Pemilu) and presidential elections (Pilpres).

The President made this known while attending Jokowi DPP Arus Bawah (Rakernas) National Working Meeting in Bogor, West Java on Saturday, where he said he does not want to lose sight of which could disrupt political stability.

“I don’t want it, I’m being picked up here and there. We are currently still in a working position, concentrating so that our country does not fall into the wrong categories,” Jokowi said in his direction.

Therefore, Jokowi appreciates the statement by BAJ General President Michael Umbas that the group of volunteers is in no rush and remains calm without getting carried away in the middle of the political year ahead of the 2024 presidential election. .

“ABJ no grassa grusa, always calm, not drifting here and there, and always working in their respective fields. That’s what I do too,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi recalled that the global situation was still marked by difficulties and uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, according to Jokowi, the global economy has yet to return to growth, as evidenced by the fact that 96 countries have become “patients” of the International Monetary Fund (International Monetary Fund/IMF).

“In 1997-98, there were not 10 countries that were IMF patients. Everything was in shock, our government collapsed at that time. Now 96 countries are IMF patients,” a- he declared.

Therefore, Jokowi again reiterated that all Indonesians should be grateful as they are in a relatively normal position, judging by the economic growth of 5.3% in 2022 and 5.03% in the first quarter of 2023.

“If we can maintain this condition, we will be the best in the world. At the G20, we are the best now,” he said.

Jokowi also mentioned good achievements in terms of controlling inflation, which stands at the level of 5.9% in 2022 and is increasingly manageable at 3.5% in June 2023.

According to Jokowi, the inflation rate has increased in almost all other countries, he even said that in Europe it was seen in the spike in gasoline prices, which reached 700%.

“We (the price) increase the price of fuel by 10%, 20%, the demonstration lasts three months. It is an increase of 700%, imagine, every day the demonstrations do not last how many years”, a- he declared.

BAJ President Michael Umbas said all of the organization’s volunteers had agreed that they would systematically escort Jokowi to the end.

“All the friends have agreed that we will consistently implement the results of this decision by Rakernas to faithfully guard Jokowi until the end and remain under Jokowi’s command,” Michael Umbas said.

