Joe Biden’s fundraising compared to Donald Trump and other GOP hopefuls





President Joe Biden outperformed his main Republican opponents, including former President Donald Trump, during the last presidential fundraising period, his campaign announced this week.

Biden’s campaign has grossed $72 million in the second quarter of 2023, which runs from April 1 to June 30, as presidential candidates prepare for what could be the most expensive election in history. the story. Democratic and Republican candidates are looking to raise as much money as possible to spend on ads and trips to critical early-voting states to boost their chances of winning early contests in states such as Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. The first contest, the Iowa Caucus, remains in six months.

The president’s re-election campaign pointed out that the $72 million raised came mostly from small donors. His campaign wrote that 97% of all donations were under $200, while donations came from more than 394,000 people in every state. The average contribution was $39.

While Biden, who does not face a substantial primary challenge, has received nearly universal support from Democrats, fundraising on the Republican side has remained far more divided.

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Friday. Biden announced this week that his re-election campaign raised $72 million, more than his main Republican opponents. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is considered the frontrunner in the 2024 race based on recent polls, led the Republican pack in fundraising.

His campaign raised $35 million in the second quarter, nearly double the $18.8 million he raised in the first three months of 2023, according to a July 5 Associated Press report. .

Notably, his campaign raised $4 million the day after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with a silent payment allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during from his 2016 presidential campaign. The former president has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence in the case.

Meanwhile, the average campaign contribution to Trump was $34, according to the AP.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who launched his campaign in May and is considered the Republican with the best chance of beating Trump, has raised $20 million, the AP reported July 6.

The campaign of former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley confirmed to Newsweek on Saturday that it raised $7.3 million in the second quarter and raised a total of $15.6 million since announcing she was running for president in February.

Meanwhile, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has raised $6.1 million since announcing his campaign in May, according to a statement given to Newsweek on Saturday by his campaign. Former Vice President Mike Pence raised just $1.2 million in the second quarter, according to The New York Times. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy raised around $7.7 million during that time, NBC News reported.

Newsweek also reached out to the Biden, Trump, DeSantis and Pence campaigns for comment via email.

Pulling in good fundraising numbers, even more than six months before the first contest, is important for Republican candidates not only because it helps get their message across to primary voters, but because fundraising is a determining factor for their appearance on the stage of the debate.

Before the first GOP debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, next month, Republican candidates will need to have received donations from 40,000 donors, as well as receiving at least 1% in at least two polls, to attend the debate. That means Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Scott and Ramaswamy all qualified.

