The indictment tells the story of Chinese interests and the 2016 Trump campaign

Donald Trump’s ascension to the presidency seven years ago led to many revelations about Russia’s foreign influence operations. Now the US government has exposed an alleged influence operation involving Chinese interests that began shortly before the 2016 election and continued through Trump’s transition period. The Department of Justice late Monday unsealed his indictment of Gal Luft, a dual Israeli and American citizen who ran a Maryland think tank. The indictment describes what it presents as an effort by Luft and a representative of a Chinese oil company to recruit a former senior US government official and install him in a position of power in orbit. of Trump, even before his election.

Filed in November, the indictment accuses Luft of arms trafficking, lying to investigators and being an unregistered foreign agent.

The Chinese entrepreneur and former top US government official are not named in the indictment, but the context indicates they are Patrick Ho (identified as CC-1) and former CIA Director James Woolsey (identified as Individual-1), respectively.

The indictment describes CC-1 as having been arrested in November 2017 and being a former Home Affairs Secretary of Hong Kong, both of which describe Ho. Ho was convicted in 2018 of unrelated charges and deported to Hong Kong in 2020.

Luft, in a video last week, identified the other man implicated in allegations against him as Woolsey, who served as CIA director under Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The indictment also lists Individual-1 as having joined the Trump campaign around the 12 September 2016, when Woolsey signed, according to contemporary reports. He identifies a think tank link between Luft and Individual-1, which also shows Woolsey. And he quotes Individual-1 appearing in public newspaper articles in a way that directly matches Woolsey.

A lawyer for Ho declined to comment on this report. Woolsey did not comment after repeated efforts to reach him through associates. and its think tank. The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Neither CC-1 nor Individual-1 are charged with wrongdoing in the indictment, which also alleges CC-1 but not Individual-1 in the alleged arms trafficking.

Luft, who was arrested in Cyprus in February but fled after being released on bail and remains a fugitive, did not respond to repeated messages. But he addressed the indictment before it was unsealed, denying any wrongdoing. He recently claimed to have evidence implicating the Bidens in wrongdoing, prompting Republicans, who named Luft as their missing whistleblower, to suggest without proof that he was being targeted. The indictment, which makes no mention of allegations against the Bidens, was clearly the product of years of investigation.

Luft and Woolsey have ties going back years, with Luft serving as senior adviser to a think tank Woolsey co-founded called the United States Energy Security Councilaccording to the organization’s website and Lufts past opinion pieces.

The indictment says that in 2015, CC-1 agreed that a non-governmental organization called CEFC, which the indictment claims derives funds from Chinese oil and gas conglomerate CEFC China Energy Company, would provide Lufts’ own Maryland-based think tank with annual payments of $350,000. The deal would have created new ties between Lufts think tank, Individual-1s think tank, CEFC and CEFC China Energy. (The think tanks did not respond to requests for comment.)

Around the same time, according to the indictment, Luft began sending information to Individual-1 about the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s massive infrastructure project. Luft also allegedly invited Individ-1 to a meeting with the president of CEFC China, writing in an email cited in the indictment that the president had a very close relationship with President Xi Jinping.

On September 12, 2016, Woolsey has joined the Trumps campaign as a senior adviser. At that time, Luft emailed CC-1 about Individual-1 joining the Trump campaign, saying: We made it! according to the indictment. (The indictment does not name Trump but describes a presidential candidate who was elected president two months later.)

The indictment goes on to describe Luft and CC-1 discussing Individual-1 while using a codename and states that they had succeeded in recruiting him for a fee. The two men talked about how it would form an apparent channel.

Everything is ready. We agreed on 60 for phase I and it [i.e., Individual-1] will not take a stand with the others, the indictment quotes Luft as telling CC-1 around September 29, 2016. He is eager to launch the channel.

Our side is more than happy to have someone we know to be the conduit with Trump, CC-1 replied.

Luft replied that Individual-1 needs to be better educated and versed in our narrative so the other party doesn’t shape their opinions.

CC-1 later informed Luft that the President of CEFC China agrees with Individual-1’s proposal and that the [p]lan is for me to deal with this individual. He said they would fly Individual-1 to China after the presidential election undercover.

They also discussed at length the publication of articles in Chinese media containing dialogue with Individual-1, although his responses were in fact primarily authored by CC-1 and Luft, according to the indictment. A key theme of the discussions was a big bargain in which the United States would accept China’s political and social structure in exchange for China’s commitment not to challenge the status quo in Asia.

The indictment cites Individual-1 as offering a citation on China on or about December 1 at a Belt and Road forum in Washington. The quotation corresponds directly a China Daily quote attributed to Woolsey at the December 1 forum. He also quotes Individual-1 talking about world police fatigue, which matches a quote from Woolsey employee at that time.

In early October, Luft reportedly informed CC-1 that Individual-1 would lead international/China/Iran security policies for the current [presidential] transition team! CC-1 replied that he wanted the articles to provide just enough clues to let people know that Individual-1 was in the corridor of power.

Around the same time, Luft, according to the indictment, drafted a consulting services agreement, which was to pay Individual-1 monthly payments of $6,000 which the indictment says indictment, lasted until the end of 2017. Luft cited the indictment last week alleging monthly payments of $6,000 to Woolsey. .

After Trump was elected, Luft told CC-1 that Individual-1 was on Trump’s shortlist for Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Homeland Security, and Director of National Intelligence. CC-1 replied that his side wanted something with a Chinese profile, with Director of National Intelligence being the first choice and Secretary of Defense after that. Luft and Individual-1 then strategized how to present Individual-1’s services to the incoming administration, according to the indictment.

It was around this time that perhaps the most provocative revelation in the indictment came.

As Luft and CC-1 discussed Individual-1’s potential role in the Trump administration, CC-1 eventually pointed out that you might want to reserve his direct connection to China as a weapon of last resort.

The indictment does not specify what he meant by that.

Such work would apparently never materialize. Woolsey quit Trump’s transition team in early January 2017 after someone close to him told the Washington Post that he was unhappy to be left out of discussions on intelligence matters.

Woolsey in 2017 said Trump transition adviser Michael Flynn, shortly after the 2016 election, offered to bring him back as director of the CIA but he refused. Woolsey said he didn’t like the setup, which would have required him to introduce himself to Flynn, Trump’s future national security adviser, and that he wasn’t sure Trump knew about the situation. ‘offer. A lawyer for Flynn called Woolseys claims false.

Luft is accused of serving as an unregistered foreign agent. He claimed in last week’s video that nothing in the article represents Chinese interests. (It is unclear which article the indictment alleged he wrote with Individual-1 he was referring to.)

Why am I being indicted for writing an innocuous article for which I received no payment, let alone from a foreign government? he says in the video.

Joshua Ian Rosenstein, a lawyer who works on issues related to the Foreign Agents Registration Act, said that neither CC-1 nor Individual-1 are as exposed to justice as Luft, but that CC- 1 faces more than individual-1.

Individual-1 may not have been aware that the consulting work he was doing for the think tank was ultimately done at the direction, control or request of the Chinese entity, said Rosenstein. Because FARA requires proof of willpower in order to support a criminal charge, from Individual-1’s perspective, if it is true that he was unaware of the upstream relationship with China, it is a valid defence. I think it’s not the same for CC-1.

The indictment does not contain any allegation or suggestions that the Trump campaign knew what was going on.

But what does it do spell is that someone who could have claimed a position of real power in the US government was essentially involved in what the indictment presents as a foreign influence operation this time linked not to Russia, but to China.