India, UAE strengthen ties during Modi’s visit





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for an official visit, where he met with United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed. This is an important visit that showcases the growing ties between India and the United Arab Emirates. India and the United Arab Emirates are also part of the I2U2 partnership between India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. India and Israel are strategic partners. This means that the Indian Prime Minister’s visit has implications for the region. According to the UAE’s state news agency WAM, the two leaders “engaged in a warm conversation about the historical ties between the two countries and their people, and welcomed the level of joint strategic cooperation between the two nations in many vital sectors”. “I had the pleasure of welcoming Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Abu Dhabi today. We discussed the continued progress of our bilateral relationship, our shared interest in promoting sustainable global growth and ways to further strengthen collaboration between our countries and our peoples,” the UAE President said in a statement on social media. Modi echoed this on Twitter, noting “It’s always a pleasure to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His energy and vision for development is admirable. We discussed the full range of relations between the India and the United Arab Emirates, including ways to strengthen cultural and economic ties. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference during the German-Indian government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 2, 2022 (Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER) According to Al-Arabiya, an important memorandum of understanding has been signed. “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) to promote the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions and to link payment and messaging systems ….The agreement was signed between the RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das, and the CBUAE Governor, Khaled Mohamed Balama, coinciding with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi. covered the establishment of an IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi. The meeting also discussed the upcoming COP28 meeting and climate change. The UAE will host this meeting at the end of this year. Deepening India-UAE ties The general context of this visit is therefore to deepen the strategic ties between India and the UAE. This will have an impact on the region as India is important to the Middle East and plays an important role globally. India has essential links with the West, but it also has an independent foreign policy. It is also a key partner for Israel. These types of meetings are also important because of the agreements of Abraham and Israel. Last week, the N7 Initiative, a partnership between the Atlantic Council and the Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, hosted the N7 Trade Conference in Manama, Bahrain. “The N7 Initiative aims to broaden and deepen integration between Israel and Arab and Muslim countries. It is working with governments to produce concrete recommendations that will bring tangible benefits to all people in the region,” a statement said at the time. There is a lot of work to be done to build on N7, the Abraham Accords, I2U2 and other multilateral frameworks in the region.

