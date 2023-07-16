Donald Trump: Secret Service is in the broadcast booth





Jon Anik recently reflected on his distinction as Donald Trump’s favorite UFC commentator.

Trump’s love for combat sports has been evident through his frequent appearances at various UFC events in recent years. The former US president made his presence felt as one of the esteemed celebrities at UFC 290, where he graced the VIP stands at T-Mobile Arena.

Midway through his appearance at the event, Trump interrupted the UFC commentary team to express his support.

Trump interacts with Anik

On the recent episode of his Anik and Florian podcast, Jon Anik provided a detailed account of the events that unfolded at UFC 290:

“So that was during the Val Woodburn-Bo Nickal preamble. And yes, I had to stop and tell 45 (US President) that we appreciated his support. Because I will say, he watches those nights of UFC fight, right? And at the end of the day, there’s a lot of people with a lot of opinions and that’s great. But he’s a genuine person for us and he recognizes our work… and he just loves being at this live event.

The UFC commentator of color delved further into being considered the former US president’s favorite commentator:

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment. It’s always crazy when the Secret Service is the broadcast booth.”

Jon Anik is Donald Trump's favorite UFC commentator.

Jon Anik thinks Charles Oliveira will beat Islam Makhachev in a rematch

Although Islam Makhachev dominated their initial encounter and dethroned Charles Oliveira to win the UFC lightweight championship, Jon Anik sees a different outcome in a potential rematch between Makhachev and ‘Do Bronx’.

During a podcast with Kenny Florian and Ray Longo last month, the UFC commentator said:

“I think he can beat Islam, I think that betting line for that potential rematch. I see Charles at plus three sixty, I guess we’ll see, you know. But I just feel like that everything he’s done since that loss, in terms of side and record at one hundred and fifty-four pounds, even the belief and confidence that comes with that result.”

Jon Anik said that Oliveira's win over Beneil puts him above Khabib.

