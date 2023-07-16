Must Be Admitted – Daily Event





Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, believes that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a stupid pensioner and should be committed to an insane asylum. The attack on Vladimir Putin’s man comes after Johnson offered to admit Ukraine to NATO. He, a retired moron, should be committed unconditionally to an insane asylum. There he will be able to be harsh between them and, asking for the outbreak of World War III, writes Medvedev on Telegram. Dmitry Medvedev also quoted a few lines from Vladimir Visoki’s song Letter to the Editor of a hospice’s “Obvious – Incredible” TV show, describing the clinic’s patients’ desire to solve the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle. In these verses it is about a man who is considered mentally ill and by patients hospitalized in insane asylums. Johnson wants Ukraine in NATO Boris Johnson has accused NATO of ignoring the lessons of history. The former prime minister also said the alliance’s hesitation over Ukraine will encourage Vladimir Putin to continue the attacks. NATO’s hesitation over Ukraine’s admission to the North Atlantic Alliance risks pushing it back into Moscow’s orbit, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson charged on Friday. Ukraine believed that this year’s NATO meeting would end with a clear statement from members of the military alliance that it could become a member after the end of the war with Russia. Nonetheless, NATO has said it may extend an invitation to Ukraine when the allies agree and the conditions are met. Boris Johnson has said no country has done more or tried more than Ukraine to prove it is fit for NATO membership. All Aliana had to do in Vilnius was to set a timetable, not for immediate membership; it doesn’t make sense while the war is on, but for membership as soon as victory is won, Johnson said. I asked him: When will we learn the lesson of the past 20 years of Putin’s management? It was precisely our ambiguity, our hesitation, that determined him to invade. As long as he believes there is a chance to bring Ukraine back into Moscow’s orbit, as long as he believes he can recreate the Soviet Union, he will try.

