PM Modi reaches Delhi after ‘concluding productive visit’ to UAE





PM Modi UAE Live Tour: Follow this space for all the latest updates related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday after completing his two-day visit to France where he held numerous discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron on high-profile matters and was awarded the highest civil and military officer of France, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. After Prime Minister Modi lands in Abu Dhabi for a one-day visit, he is expected to appeal to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The two strategic partner countries will hold talks on energy, food security and defense, among others, PTI news agency reported. This meeting comes more than a year after the two countries signed the historic trade agreement. Below is PM Modi’s itinerary in Dubai: July 15 – All times local Abu Dhabi time 09:15 – Arrival 12:40 p.m. – Welcome ceremony, delegation talks, one-on-one 1:50 p.m. – Banquet lunch 3:15 p.m.- Depart for Delhi Modi’s visit to Abu Dhabi will mark the completion of the triad after substantial engagement with French leaders, as reported by PTI. After the completion of the first stage of this triad, viz. Visit to France, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, Prime Minister @narendramodi bids farewell to France after a successful visit which opened a new chapter in Indo-French relations. The Prime Minister is now embarking for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit. According to PTI, India and France said on Friday that they were exploring possibilities for co-development and co-production of key military platforms, including for the benefit of nations that have friendly relations with them. A 25-year roadmap has been unveiled which should deepen their strategic partnership. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra, during a press briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to France, on Friday hailed the trip as “unprecedented and very successful”. He said this visit will guide the India-France partnership for the next 25 years which the Prime Minister calls “Amrit Kaal”. The remarks come after Prime Minister Modi attended the July 14 parade as guest of honour. He attended the annual event held to commemorate the fall of the Bastille in 1789, at the invitation of the French president.

