Putin discusses Ukrainian grain deal and BRICS summit with South African Ramaphosa





Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in which the two leaders discussed the Black Sea Grains deal and the BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg next month. next, the Kremlin said on Saturday July 15. It comes as the grain deal with Ukraine is due to expire on Monday while the United Nations is still awaiting a response from Russia regarding its extension. Will Putin be arrested if he attends BRICS summit? The Kremlin statement did not mention details of the conversation but said Ramaphosa briefed Putin on preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit. It comes as Putin’s possible involvement has become a point of contention between the two countries. Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president and charged him with war crimes after he allegedly deported Ukrainian children to Russia. Russia has since dismissed the order as outrageous and legally void since Moscow is not a member of the ICC. On the other hand, South Africa, which is a member state of the world court, would be obliged to arrest Putin if he set foot on their territory. However, his presence has not yet been officially confirmed by the Kremlin. South African Vice President Paul Mashatile, in an interview with the weekly Mail & Guardian, said Russia had rejected their request not to send Putin. According to the media, South Africa had suggested to Moscow to send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to lead the Russian delegation from August 22 to 24, in place of Putin. Additionally, BRICS members Brazil, India, China and South Africa opposed holding the summit virtually, Mashatile said. Russia on the Black Sea grain deal Moscow has yet to make a decision on extending the grain deal which expires on Monday and allowed Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports amid its dispute with Russia. On Thursday, the Russian president said none of Moscow’s conditions for the deal to work had been met. I want to emphasize that nothing was done, nothing at all. Everything is one-sided, Putin said in a TV interview, adding: We will think about what to do, we still have a few days. “Vladimir Putin stressed that the obligations recorded in the Russia-UN memorandum regarding the removal of obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers are still not fulfilled,” Putin told Ramaphosa, according to a Kremlin statement. . The call was also later confirmed by the South African presidency who said the call with the Russian president took place following a call with UN chief and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Recent statements have indicated that Russia may withdraw from the agreement brokered by the UN a year ago. On Friday, the UN spokesman, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, is still awaiting a response on his proposal to extend the grain deal. Discussions are taking place, WhatsApp messages are being sent, Signal messages are being sent and exchanged. They also awaited a response to the letter, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric. Turkey says Putin agreed to extend grain deal While the UN was still awaiting a response from Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that his Russian counterpart had agreed to extend the Black Sea grain deal. We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor, Erdogan told reporters. Guterres sent a letter to Putin this week about an extension and supported obstacles to Russia exporting its fertilizers. Asked about the Turkish president’s claims, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “There is no statement on this from Russia.” (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/russias-putin-discusses-ukraine-grain-deal-brics-summit-with-south-africas-ramaphosa-616065 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos