Narendra Modi | Rahul Gandhi targets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur, Gust; BJP calls him a ‘frustrated dynasty’

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging the Rafale deal won him a ’14 July parade ticket’ while the BJP, hitting back at the Congress leader, called him a ‘frustrated dynast and accused him of sullying the ambitious “Make in India” campaign.

Union Minister Smriti Irani reacted furiously to the Congress leader’s attack on the prime minister over the Rafale purchase and the tense situation in Manipur.

Gandhi tweeted: “Manipur is burning. European Parliament is discussing India’s internal affair. Prime Minister has not said a word on either! Meanwhile Rafale gets him a ticket for the parade on July 14.” Attacking the former Congress speaker, Irani tweeted: “A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal affairs, a frustrated dynast who sullies ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our Prime Minister receives a national honor. Rejected by the people, he seethes as defense contracts no longer land at the dynasty’s doorstep.” Irani had beaten Gandhi in his home borough of Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Modi was the guest of honor at the July 14 parade during his two-day visit to France where he also received the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour.

The BJP has alleged that Rahul Gandhi is ‘relying on foreign powers, from America to Europe, to settle domestic political scores’ and ‘collaborating with global unions that seek to undermine’ the interests of the BJP. ‘India.

BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia said the Rafale issue was settled long ago by the Supreme Court and called on Gandhi to stop “slandering constitutional institutions”.

It was Gandhi who had to apologize for wrongly attributing certain comments to the highest court, he noted. The court asked him to be more responsible, but he and responsibility cannot go hand in hand, Bhatia said.

It is shameful that when the Prime Minister was honored in France, “some engage in boob shots”, he said.

The BJP spokesperson has targeted opposition parties over recent violence in panchayat polls in West Bengal and the death of a BJP worker in Bihar, allegedly in a charge of lathi by police.

He criticized Congress’ remarks on the situation in Manipur and stressed that effective steps were being taken to restore peace in the northeastern state.

Amid the war of words, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also again criticized the government for its handling of the situation in Manipur.

Ramesh said: “In January 1977, Richard Nelson, a renowned economist at Yale University, published a very influential essay called The Moon and the Ghetto. It became required reading for people like me at school. Nelson poses the question: why is a vibrant America able to land man on the moon but unable to meaningfully solve its problems at home, especially in inner cities. ” “It’s a deeply thought-provoking analysis that’s not irrelevant to us, too,” the Congress leader said.

“We can go to the moon but we can’t or don’t want to deal with the fundamental problems facing our people at home. An Indian version of Nelson’s essay might read, The Moon and Manipur,” Ramesh added .

BJP IT department chief Amit Malviya linked the EU’s comments on Manipur to Gandhi’s visit to the state.

He said: “It cannot be a mere coincidence that the European Parliament offered to discuss the conflict in Manipur, which it does not have to venture into, shortly after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the State.” Gandhi is heading to London and seeking foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs, he said, and accused the former Congress speaker of politicizing the “unfortunate conflict” in Manipur.

Interestingly, the European Parliament held no debate or discussion on the recent riots in France, Malviya said.

He alleged that the Manipur issue is “completely a legacy” of Congress.

“It is abundantly clear that Rahul Gandhi relies on foreign powers, from America to Europe, to settle domestic political scores. He is openly, brazenly and willingly collaborating with global unions, who are working to undermine India’s strategic and geopolitical interests,” he said. alleged.

India on Thursday called a resolution adopted in the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur a reflection of a “colonial state of mind”.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said such interference in India’s internal affairs was “unacceptable”.

Manipur has been the scene of violent clashes, particularly between the Kuki and Meitei communities for almost two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence.

Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.