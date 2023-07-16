Biden’s stability beats Trump’s volatility in 2024 game, experts suggest | Republicans





As things stand, political scientists expect Donald Trump to win the Republican presidential nomination. Most GOP candidates are in tune with Trump’s policies and culture wars, failing to differentiate themselves in an already dispersed field; despite the appearance of a united front, factions within the party cannot agree on when and how to pass sweeping legislation. Traditional conservative forces are looking for a less volatile alternative with a more viable route to winning the general election, and as that concern mounts, some experts say Biden could be narrowly re-elected if the race is a 2020 rematch.

Trump is mainstream, said Allan Lichtman, a distinguished professor of history at American University, pointing out that so-called mainstream Republicans such as Liz Cheney are now out of office.

Lichtman, who wrote The Keys to the White House, which breaks down a prediction system for determining the outcome of presidential elections, said there was no polarization within the Republican Party and denied that Trump wasn’t a real conservative. Trump’s policies are the absolute culmination of 100 years of Republican tradition, he said. Lichtman compared Trump’s demonization of Muslims to the Republican parties’ demonization of Catholics and Jews in the 1920s. Trump’s base wants him to be a bully, he said: They don’t care. of his infidelities or allegations of sexual assault.

Republican candidates did not challenge any of Trump’s policies. They may be talking about his eligibility, his character, but they haven’t disputed what he stands for, Lichtman said.

David Bateman, a political scientist at Cornell, compared Trump’s closest competitor, Ron DeSantis, to former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who failed the Republican nomination in 2016. What worked in the respective states Governors doesn’t necessarily work on a national stage, Bateman said, and it’s not clear that Florida’s successful culture war policy can win on a national scale.

It’s too specific. It’s too context-dependent, Bateman said, adding that Chris Christie doesn’t appear to be running for president, but rather running against Trump and drawing procedural criticism: He has a better chance of winning a Democratic nomination.

Other candidates, such as Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, don’t think they can win this round but know their candidacy will build a national profile and position them for the 2028 race, Bateman said. Bateman also suggested they might be aiming for a vice-presidential nomination.

If Trump is convicted of a crime after winning the nomination or if he is convicted and still wins the nomination, it’s possible the Republican National Committee could remove Trump, Lichtman said. In this case, any of his other challengers could get the nomination.

On average, scandal does not help. Legal troubles don’t help, said Jacob Niehisel of the University at Buffalo.

For a certain part of the electorate, the legal issues will help Trump. Niehisel added that they were going to double. For mainstream Republicans, Trump’s legal troubles will be a deciding factor, Niehisel said.

Clearly some of the Republican parties’ institutional allies are already reconsidering their support, with Rupert Murdoch stepping back from Trump and DeSantis, Bateman said. It could be a good sign for moderate or country club Republicans that Koch-linked entities seek to fund other candidates instead of Trump-style Republicans, but Niehisel said that’s unlikely to be a saving grace. if they can’t convince people who love Trump to look elsewhere.

Moreover, Nieheisel said, how are moderate Republicans in Congress going to handle this particular conundrum: If this is going to be Trump’s party, how can they tap into this energy and fundraising?

Despite the ideological differences among Republicans, it is in the party’s interest to present a unified front.

They don’t want their dirty laundry aired, Neiheisel said.

Bateman said the polarization we see with the Republican Party is polarization within an already radicalized party, and the polarization in the primaries is very similar to what you see in Congress. Divisions within the party are over tactics, he said. While there is broad in-party support for the policy, Republicans disagree on how they can pass legislation given they don’t have the votes in the Senate.

Whichever faction is more extreme [of the party] made policy demands that, on their own, would not pass, Bateman said.

Far-right conservatives have included policies on military support for Ukraine, abortion, gender and race in an annual defense bill, The New York Times reported. They want things they can’t get through, Bateman said, raising a tightrope.

According to Batemans, Republicans aren’t looking for someone different from Trump, just someone less mercurial. It reflects a calculation among party leaders and some donors that Trump is a loser. Bateman pointed out that Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton and Biden’s election. He said without Trump, the Republican Party could have won in 2020.

Since 1984, Lichtman has predicted nine out of 10 presidential elections using 13 keys: party term, contest, term, third party, short-term economy, long-term economy, policy change, social unrest, scandal, foreign/military failure, foreign/military success, incumbent charisma and challenger charisma.

But he said there were still too many keys hanging in the balance for him to predict the 2024 outcome. If he runs for reelection, Biden would have two keys: tenure and no serious challenger. But he would need four more for re-election. The essential keys in place, Lichtman said, are the short- and long-term outlook for the economy, and foreign or military successes or failures.

Niehiesel said voters would see stability over a wild card. People aren’t interested in the soap opera aspects of Trump’s candidacy, he added, which means many Republicans will stay home or cross the aisle.

Unless something else happens, he said, I think it’s really Bidens to lose if this ends up being the match-up.

