Politics
Turkish leader Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf aims to boost economic ties, experts say
Stronger economic ties will add to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf this week, experts and officials say The National.
Erdogan is due to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on a three-day official trip starting Monday to boost cooperation and trade, an official from his office in Ankara said. The National.
Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and director of Istanbul-based think tank Edam, said the main reason for the president’s tour was to mobilize economic support from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, to help the struggling economy. from Turkey.
So far, these countries have provided funds to help replenish Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, Ulgen said.
But in the future, the expectations are much higher.
Speaking to Turkish media on Thursday, Erdogan said he hoped to secure major investment deals during his visit next week.
He said these investments could be made in Turkey or in any of the three Gulf states.
We would like to increase all kinds of relations by traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan said.
Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday ahead of Erdogan’s trip.
Relations between Ankara and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are improving, particularly on the economic front, said Anna Jacobs, senior Gulf analyst at Crisis Groups. The National.
Turkey and the Gulf Arab states are taking full advantage of the new regional context of de-escalation and diplomacy to explore unprecedented economic agreements and political dialogue, Ms. Jacobs said.
Erdogan’s re-election in May and the formation of a new cabinet added to that momentum, she said, adding that Gulf states saw a clearer sense of political and economic stability in Turkey.
There seems to be considerable hope in Ankara that the Gulf Arab states could be a huge source of much-needed foreign investment, and the Gulf Arab states see major potential there, she said.
To advance
An increase in economic cooperation and alignment is expected on both sides, especially on regional security issues, the analyst added.
The economic component will be particularly important. The Gulf Arab states are hyper-focused on their economic diversification efforts and pursuing greater economic cooperation in the region, especially with huge economies like Turkey’s, she said.
Trade and investment agreements worth billions have been signed between Turkey and the two largest GCC economies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Yet we are only in the early stages of the Turkey-Gulf rapprochement, Ms. Jacobs said.
From the Gulf countries’ perspective, however, the main channel for economic engagement is likely to be foreign direct investment targets, Ulgen said.
Achieving these goals may become uncertain as they will be conditioned by market dynamics and not just sovereign decisions, he said.
On the political front, Turkey’s relations with Riyadh and a host of Arab countries have been strained by Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt during the wave of protests seen in the Middle East after 2011.
The backdrop for this improvement is the radical change in Turkey’s foreign policy with the end of overt support for entities linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, Ulgen adds.
In addition to shifting geopolitical considerations, there is the realization that the United States is no longer interested in providing the same degree of political and security attention to the Gulf region despite ongoing difficulties with Iran, a he declared.
Updated: July 16, 2023, 02:00
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/2023/07/16/turkish-leader-erdogans-visit-to-gulf-aimed-at-boosting-economic-ties-experts-say/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish leader Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf aims to boost economic ties, experts say
- Judy Solomon is dead: the former president of the Golden Globes was 91 years old
- USTA-sanctioned tennis event this weekend at Green Island Park | Sport
- Young men hit the streets of Saigon in skirts
- Xi Jinping calls for a ‘strong’ security barrier around China’s internet
- Biden’s stability beats Trump’s volatility in 2024 game, experts suggest | Republicans
- Here is what PM Modi offered to the First Lady of France Brigitte Macron | See the pictures
- Disney+ Axed This Marvel Show ‘Without Any Warning’, Actor Reveals
- Investors are looking for reasons why the market could “go higher”
- This is how generative AI changes the gig economy for the better
- Actors join writers in major Hollywood strike – BBC News
- Young cancer patients and survivors may be at higher risk of developing depression and anxiety throughout their lives: study