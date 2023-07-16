Turkish leader Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf aims to boost economic ties, experts say

Stronger economic ties will add to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf this week, experts and officials say The National.

Erdogan is due to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on a three-day official trip starting Monday to boost cooperation and trade, an official from his office in Ankara said. The National.

Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and director of Istanbul-based think tank Edam, said the main reason for the president’s tour was to mobilize economic support from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, to help the struggling economy. from Turkey.

So far, these countries have provided funds to help replenish Turkey’s depleted foreign exchange reserves, Ulgen said.

But in the future, the expectations are much higher.

Speaking to Turkish media on Thursday, Erdogan said he hoped to secure major investment deals during his visit next week.

He said these investments could be made in Turkey or in any of the three Gulf states.

We would like to increase all kinds of relations by traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan said.

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday ahead of Erdogan’s trip.

Relations between Ankara and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are improving, particularly on the economic front, said Anna Jacobs, senior Gulf analyst at Crisis Groups. The National.

Turkey and the Gulf Arab states are taking full advantage of the new regional context of de-escalation and diplomacy to explore unprecedented economic agreements and political dialogue, Ms. Jacobs said.

Erdogan’s re-election in May and the formation of a new cabinet added to that momentum, she said, adding that Gulf states saw a clearer sense of political and economic stability in Turkey.

There seems to be considerable hope in Ankara that the Gulf Arab states could be a huge source of much-needed foreign investment, and the Gulf Arab states see major potential there, she said.

To advance

An increase in economic cooperation and alignment is expected on both sides, especially on regional security issues, the analyst added.

The economic component will be particularly important. The Gulf Arab states are hyper-focused on their economic diversification efforts and pursuing greater economic cooperation in the region, especially with huge economies like Turkey’s, she said.

Trade and investment agreements worth billions have been signed between Turkey and the two largest GCC economies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Yet we are only in the early stages of the Turkey-Gulf rapprochement, Ms. Jacobs said.

From the Gulf countries’ perspective, however, the main channel for economic engagement is likely to be foreign direct investment targets, Ulgen said.

Achieving these goals may become uncertain as they will be conditioned by market dynamics and not just sovereign decisions, he said.

On the political front, Turkey’s relations with Riyadh and a host of Arab countries have been strained by Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt during the wave of protests seen in the Middle East after 2011.

The backdrop for this improvement is the radical change in Turkey’s foreign policy with the end of overt support for entities linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, Ulgen adds.

In addition to shifting geopolitical considerations, there is the realization that the United States is no longer interested in providing the same degree of political and security attention to the Gulf region despite ongoing difficulties with Iran, a he declared.

Updated: July 16, 2023, 02:00