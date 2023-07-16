Politics
Wife of Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin questioned for lockdown party joked she would ‘frame’ fines
Wife of senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin questioned for anti-lockdown birthday party is accused of joking that she would get her ‘framed’ fixed penalty notice if fined – reports weeks after her husband’s key role in bringing down Boris Johnson on Partygate
- Witnesses say they heard Anne Jenkin joking in Westminster last week
- She was referring to being fined by police for ‘birthday drinks’ in December 2020
- Sir Bernard Jenkin is part of the privileges committee which reprimanded Boris Johnson
The wife of a senior Tory MP questioned by police over her alleged anti-lockdown birthday party has been accused of shedding light on their potential fines.
Witnesses say they heard Anne Jenkin, Baroness and wife of MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, joke in Westminster last week about the possibility of police fining her and other attendees at her ‘birthday drinks’ in December 2020.
A source told the Mail on Sunday that the Tory peer laughed, saying: ‘I can’t wait to mentor our FPNs [fixed penalty notices].’
Critics last night criticized Lady Jenkin for apparently finding it amusing that she and other politicians allegedly at the Commons event, including her husband, could now be fined for flouting the rules of Covid.
A fine would be particularly embarrassing for Tory MP Sir Bernard, as he is part of the privileges committee which effectively ended Boris Johnson’s career at Westminster during the 10 nights of lockdown.
Witnesses claim Anne Jenkin, Baroness and wife of MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, joked last week that police fined her and other attendees at her ‘birthday drinks’ ‘ in December 2020
A Tory MP, who is an ally of Mr Johnson, said: ‘Lady Jenkin may seem to find breaking Covid rules a laughing matter, but that is not how Sir Bernard seemed to regard it when he made grilling Boris on Partygate in the Privileges Committee.
“But then, unlike Bernard, as she is a member of the House of Lords, the Baroness does not have to answer to the voters for her behavior at every election.”
The former Prime Minister has previously said Sir Bernard would be guilty of ‘gross and monstrous hypocrisy’ if he judged Mr Johnson despite knowing he himself had attended a party which broke lockdown rules.
There have also been allegations that Sir Bernard fined by the Metropolitan Police will undermine the verdict of the Privileges Committee inquiry which convicted Mr Johnson of knowingly misleading the Commons about events in breaking lockdown at No 10, a claim the ex-Prime Minister has strongly denied.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sir Bernard would be guilty of ‘gross and monstrous hypocrisy’ if he attended a party that broke lockdown rules
Scotland Yard is holding a formal inquiry into the party, held in Vice President Same Eleanor Laing’s boardroom
Scotland Yard announced earlier this month that it was carrying out an official investigation into the birthday party, which was held in Vice President Dame Eleanor Laing’s boardroom, after this newspaper published the WhatsApp invitation from Lady Jenkin to a joint birthday party for her and Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie. , which was sent to “a few of [their] favorite people”.
Dame Eleanor initially said it was a ‘business meeting’, while Sir Bernard said he had not attended any aperitifs during the lockdown.
His allies say he had gone there to retrieve his wife. However, a witness at the party said he was there the whole time and was drinking.
At the time of the event, indoor social gatherings were against Covid regulations in London.
Ynys Mon MP Ms Crosbie has already apologized for attending the rally but said she was only there briefly.
Lady Jenkin was approached for comment.
