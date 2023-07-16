Prime Minister Narendra Modi wraps up visit to UAE, leaves for India





Abu Dhabi: After concluding his one-day visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for Delhi. “Conclusion of a productive visit to the UAE. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet a better place. I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his warm hospitality,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. The visit was short but very significant, a milestone in India-UAE partnership, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said before Prime Minister Modi set sail for New Delhi. During a briefing on Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the UAE, Kwatra said the prime minister had extensive discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also called the visit of considerable strategic importance as it highlighted the deep bond of friendship and trust between the Prime Minister and the President of the United Arab Emirates. Conclusion of a productive visit to the UAE. Our nations are working together on so many issues to make our planet a better place. I thank H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality. @MohamedBinZayed Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023 India and the United Arab Emirates signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) last year and since the signing of this historic important strategic agreement between the two countries, the trade and economic partnership and engagement has grown. significantly developed between the two countries, Kwatra said. He noted that this visit was another pillar of this strategic economic partnership this time in two important ways. Prime Minister Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi witnessed an exchange of important agreements, one on trade settlement in local currencies and the second on the interconnection of payment and messaging systems of the two countries, Kwatra said in a short video message. Explaining the significance of these MoUs, Kwatra said, “What it essentially does is bring together significant segments of the ecosystem in economic engagement that results in ever greater strategic economic convergence between economies. from India and the United Arab Emirates. This marks a significant step forward in our internationalization of education and is a testament to India’s innovative prowess. Education is the bond that unites us, it is the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and overall betterment. https://t.co/TFfmSFWzsQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023 The MoUs also reduce transaction time, transaction cost and basically ensure huge ease of doing business in trade between India and UAE. Likewise, connecting the two countries’ payment and messaging systems will add another dimension to our greater economic convergence and will also harness the synergies between the two economies, he explained. The Foreign Minister also said that Prime Minister Modis’ visit may open new avenues for India to consider structuring a similar partnership with other countries in the region and beyond. In the video message, Kwatra also noted that Prime Minister Modis’ visit lays new foundations for partnership in the economic sphere that will lead to greater strategic convergence in the months and years to come. He also said that the visit will expand the economic ties between India and the UAE by linking the two countries’ payment and messaging systems and expand another important layer which is the area of ​​cooperation in education between the two countries. (Except for the title, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

