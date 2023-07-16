Pope approves appointment of Shanghai bishop after the fact | News





The Vatican says Francis decided to accept China’s unilateral nomination for the greater good of the faithful in Shanghai despite reservations.

Pope Francis gave in to China’s unilateral appointment of a new bishop in Shanghai, formally recognizing the installation in Beijing of Bishop Shen Bin three months after the events. A Vatican statement said on Saturday that the pope had appointed Bishop Joseph Shen Bin to lead the vacant post in the Shanghai diocese. But Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, said in a separate interview that he was not consulted when Shen was transferred to Shanghai from Haimen diocese in Jiangsu province. In comments to Vatican media explaining the pope’s decision, Parolin said Francis approved of Shens’ appointment to allow the bishop to lead his flock and address the canonical irregularity created by Beijing’s unilateral transfer to April, which he says happened without the involvement of the Holy See. The pope had decided to endorse Shen for the greater good of the Shanghai diocese and because Shen was an esteemed pastor, Parolin said in the interview. China and the Vatican have not maintained diplomatic relations since 1951, following the rise to power of the Communists and the expulsion of foreign priests. The Vatican has sought in recent years to restore contact and reduce friction, especially over the appointment of bishops. The Vatican has previously acknowledged that the 2018 deal was less than ideal. It regularized the status of several bishops and paved the way for future appointments, but China has repeatedly violated it as part of President Xi Jinping’s broader overall crackdown on religious freedoms. Full details of the agreement were never made public, but Francis claimed he had the final say in the process of appointing bishops. Beijing has long insisted that it must approve such appointments as part of its national sovereignty. The Vatican insisted on the divine authority of the popes to choose the successors of Christ’s apostles. Since the severing of ties between China and the Holy See, Catholics in China have been divided between members of an official state-sanctioned church, the Patriotic Catholic Association, and those who belong to an underground church loyal to the pontiff. Estimates of the total number of Chinese Catholics range between 6 and 12 million. In November last year, the pope issued a statement expressing surprise and regret at the Chinese authorities’ decision to make Peng Weizhao the auxiliary bishop of Jiangxi, a diocese the Vatican does not recognize.

