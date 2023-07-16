Sherpao calls for general elections on time





CHARSADDA: Calling for electoral reforms to ensure free, fair and transparent elections are held, Qaumi Watan party chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao said on Saturday that elections should be held on time and whoever wins should be allowed to rule the country.

Addressing a public rally at Tangi tehsil here, he welcomed the government’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund, saying the bailout would help bring economic stability to the country.

We want Pakistan to become financially stable so that unemployment and inflation problems can be solved, he said.

He said Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Imran Khan and his associates were determined to sabotage the IMF deal, but they were unsuccessful in their designs.

QWP leader hails government agreement with IMF

Imran wanted the country to go bankrupt, he remarked, and added that Imran Khan’s style of politics had not only harmed the country, but also undermined his own party.

Blaming Imran Khan for the country’s economic woes, he said the PTI chairman violated the IMF agreement, which created problems for the country.

Listing the mistakes made by the PTI leader, Aftab Sherpao said that Imran not only left the National Assembly after his ousting from power as Prime Minister through the motion of no confidence, but also obtained the dissolution assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

He claimed that the May 9 incidents proved the final nail in the PTI’s political coffin and that those behind the chaos would continue to face the courts.

Even the country’s enemies could not dare to attack its military installations as the arsonists and PTI rioters did. This was unprecedented in Pakistan’s political history, he argued, adding that the PTI was tarnishing the country’s image internationally.

New evidence is emerging with every passing day and the masterminds and perpetrators of the May 9 violence could not escape the clutches of the law, the QWP leader said.

Seeing a Zionist conspiracy against the country, Aftab Sherpao alleged that only Israel supported Imran Khan, who ruled as a dictator and created turmoil for power.

He said the government should focus on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

The QWP leader said the government should pay attention to the issue of bad law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said peace is a prerequisite for development and attracting foreign tourists and investors.

Posted in Dawn, July 16, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1764947/sherpao-calls-for-general-elections-on-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos