Donald Trump looking for a running mate: to counter Kamala Harris? | world news





As former US President Donald Trump runs for re-election, he wants to recruit a female vice-presidential candidate as his running mate if he wins the 2024 Republican nomination, according to a report. Donald Trump has been at odds with his former Vice President Mike Pence as the two have engaged in several verbal attacks on each other.

Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. (PA)

The Times reported that as Donald Trump’s campaign gathers pace ahead of the election, three women could potentially be on the ticket with the former president – Marjorie Taylor Greene, Elise Stefanik and Kristi Noem. The first two have been staunch supporters of Donald Trump and introduced measures in the House to try to overturn Donald Trump’s two impeachments.

Meanwhile, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is being hailed as the most appealing to the general electorate due to her administrative experience as governor since 2019. She has supported several right-wing measures in recent years .

Why does Donald Trump want a female running mate?

Donald Trump aims to improve his attractiveness to undecided young voters by choosing a running mate. In 2020, he had performed poorly among female voters, far behind the support garnered by Joe Biden. This time around, his support among female voters is significantly higher – 44% compared to 39% last year – he continues to be eclipsed by Joe Biden.

A running mate could further increase her popularity with young women, according to the report.

Frank Luntz, a Republican pollster, told The Times that the decision is crucial because the vice president usually doesn’t matter, but when the president is going to be in his 80s, that makes the choice more meaningful.

